MiaFins31’s NFL Draft Big Board Top 100

My feedback is there’s no chance I’m ranking your #2, 3, and 4 — who all opted out and will have been inactive close to 16 months by the time the draft rolls around — above Devonta Smith.



Sewell the only player I’d consider taking over Smith at #3. And even that can he considered questionable as there are more than a few that see Rashawn Slater as a better OL prospect.



I get that Ja’Marr Chase had a phenomenal 2019. Very similar to Smith’s 2020. But Smith did it minus Waddle for most the season and while getting the bulk of the defenses attention in the pass game because of Waddle’s absence.



Chase still had Jefferson, Marshall and Moss drawing attention. And Burrow slinging it — who is a better QB prospect than Mac Jones.



I’m not anti Ja’Marr Chase. Not at all. I like him as a prospect very, very much. And he might he just as good or better than Smith.



But Smith’s 2020 season and Chase’s decision to opt out has me liking Smith more. He’s not only just as talented, I feel he’s more of a gamer. He’s got that cold blooded assassin feel to his game.



Lastly, I couldn’t care less that Chase is 16 months younger either. I know someone is bound to bring that up. Save it.