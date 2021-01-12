MiaFins31’s NFL Draft Big Board Top 100

MiaFins31
With the college football season officially coming to an end I thought I’d post my own big board to get some feedback about how others feel seeing as how we can fully turn our attention to the offseason. Please keep in mind this is just one guys opinion and obviously I haven’t been able to watch all 100 of these players tape thoroughly and we haven’t had pro days or the combine yet. Also with the extra year of eligibility rule all of these guys have the choice of returning to college for another year and a few undoubtedly will but we still have a week or so before everyone has to declare. So with that being said...
1. Trevor Lawrence QB/Clemson
2. Penei Sewell OT/Oregon
3. Micah Parsons LB/Penn St
4. JaMarr Chase WR/LSU
5. DeVonta Smith WR/Alabama
6. Kyle Pitts TE/Florida
7. Patrick Surtain CB/Alabama
8. RaShawn Slater OT/Northwestern
9. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB/ND
10. Jaylen Waddle WR/Alabama
11. Kwity Paye EDGE/Michigan
12. Zach Wilson QB/BYU
13. Travis Etienne TB/Clemson
14. Najee Harris TB/Alabama
15. Jaelan Phillips EDGE/Miami
16. Zaven Collins LB/Tulsa
17. Christian Barmore DT/Alabama
18. Christian Darrisaw OT/VT
19. Trevon Moehrig S/TCU
20. Caleb Farley CB/VT
21. Wyatt Davis OG/Ohio St
22. Alijah Vera-Tucker OT/USC
23. Terrance Marshall WR/LSU
24. Joseph Ossai EDGE/Texas
25. Azeez Ojulari EDGE/Georgia
26. Jevon Holland S/Oregon
27. Nick Bolton LB/Missouri
28. Justin Fields QB/Ohio St
29. Jaycee Horn CB/South Carolina
30. Levi Onwuzurike DT/Washington
31. Pat Friermuth TE/Penn St
32. Rashod Bateman WR/Minnesota
33. Trey Lance QB/ND St
34. Creed Humphrey C/Oklahoma
35. Jay Tufele DT/USC
36. Carlos Basham EDGE/Wake Forest
37. RonDale Moore WR/Purdue
38. Samuel Cosmi OT/Texas
39. Jalen Twyman DT/Pittsburgh
40. Greg Rousseau EDGE/Miami
41. Hamsah Nasirildeen S/Florida St
42. Liam Eichenberg OT/ND
43. Chris Olave WR/Ohio St
44. Daviyon Nixon DT/Iowa
45. Kenneth Gainwell TB/Memphis
46. Alex Leatherwood OT/Alabama
47. Brevin Jordan TE/Miami
48. Tyson Campbell CB/Georgia
49. Jayson Oweh EDGE/Penn St
50. Landon Dickerson C/Alabama
51. Eric Stokes CB/Georgia
52. JeVonte Williams TB/UNC
53. Jalen Mayfield OT/Michigan
54. Amon-Ra St Brown WR/USC
55. Patrick Jones EDGE/Pittsburgh
56. Dylan Moses LB/Alabama
57. Kyle Trask QB/Florida
58. Mac Jones QB/Alabama
59. Kadarius Toney WR/Florida
60. Trey Smith OG/Tennessee
61. Talanoa Hufanga S/USC
62. Hunter Long TE/Boston College
63. Chazz Surratt LB/UNC
64. Rashad Weaver EDGE/Pittsburgh
65. Josh Myers C/Ohio St
66. Tyler Shelvin DT/LSU
67. Michael Carter TB/UNC
68. Jabril Cox LB/LSU
69. Hamilcar Rashed EDGE/Oregon St
70. Deonte Brown OG/Alabama
71. Andre Cisco S/Syracuse
72. Kenny Yeboah TE/Ole Miss
73. Tylan Wallace WR/Oklahoma St
74. Elijah Moore WR/Ole Miss
75. Alim McNeil DT/NC St
76. Quincy Roche EDGE/Miami
77. Elijah Molden CB/Washington
78. Abraham Lucas OT/Washington St
79. Richie Grant S/UCF
80. Charles Snowden LB/Virginia
81. Ronnie Perkins EDGE/Oklahoma
82. Baron Browning LB/Ohio St
83. Dillon Radunz OT/ND St
84. Amari Rodgers WR/Clemson
85. Josh Jobe CB/Alabama
86. Monty Rice LB/Georgia
87. James Wiggins S/Cincinnati
88. Walker Little OT/Stanford
89. Cameron McGrone LB/Michigan
90. Shaka Toney EDGE/Penn St
91. Kolby Harvell-Peel S/Oklahoma St
92. Rasheed Walker OT/Penn St
93. Asante Samuel CB/Florida St
94. Teven Jenkins OT/Oklahoma St
95. Caden Sterns S/Texas
96. Tutu Atwell WR/Louisville
97. Trey Sermon TB/Ohio St
98. Aashari Crosswell S/Arizona St
99. Rakeem Boyd TB/Arkansas
100. Shaun Wade CB/Ohio St
