Miami 10-1 Last 11 Home Games

Last 11 homes games:
MIA 39 CLE 17 W
MIA 16 PIT 10 W
MIN 24 MIA 16 L
MIA 21 BUF 19 W
MIA 20 NE 7 W
MIA 33 NE 24 W
MIA 31 NYJ 24 W
MIA 20 NYG 9 W
MIA 33 CAR 10 W
MIA 22 BAL 10 W
MIA 17 HOU 9 W
Last AFC team to win in Miami was Indianapolis last year (WK 4 27-17)
MIA PPG:24.4, PPG ALLOWED:14.8
105+ scoring differential
+14 turnover differential
Dolphins back to taking care of business at home despite all the opposing fans at the games.
