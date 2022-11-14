 Miami 10-1 Last 11 Home Games | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami 10-1 Last 11 Home Games

Last 11 homes games:

MIA 39 CLE 17 W
MIA 16 PIT 10 W
MIN 24 MIA 16 L
MIA 21 BUF 19 W
MIA 20 NE 7 W
MIA 33 NE 24 W
MIA 31 NYJ 24 W
MIA 20 NYG 9 W
MIA 33 CAR 10 W
MIA 22 BAL 10 W
MIA 17 HOU 9 W

Last AFC team to win in Miami was Indianapolis last year (WK 4 27-17)

MIA PPG:24.4, PPG ALLOWED:14.8

105+ scoring differential
+14 turnover differential


Dolphins back to taking care of business at home despite all the opposing fans at the games.

 
Unfortunately, I was at that Colts game.
 
