Miami and Detroit agree to a trade?

ONole1
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jan 12, 2006
- Messages
- 2,295
- Reaction score
- 262
- Location
- North Carolina
There is nothing solid out, but hearing from several people on Twitter that Miami and Detroit appear to have agreed on terms to swap the 5th and the 3rd picks. I have heard the compensation for the swap described as "cheap." Not sure what that mean but someone asked if that meant the #70 and they were told think cheaper. I guess we will see in a few hours.
I still think there is no way in hell they are moving up for a tackle. Just an fyi, but Tua was seen on an Instagram feed with Jerry Juedy last night and Tua was wearing an aqua, orange, and black shirt.
I still think there is no way in hell they are moving up for a tackle. Just an fyi, but Tua was seen on an Instagram feed with Jerry Juedy last night and Tua was wearing an aqua, orange, and black shirt.