Miami and Detroit agree to a trade?

There is nothing solid out, but hearing from several people on Twitter that Miami and Detroit appear to have agreed on terms to swap the 5th and the 3rd picks. I have heard the compensation for the swap described as "cheap." Not sure what that mean but someone asked if that meant the #70 and they were told think cheaper. I guess we will see in a few hours.



I still think there is no way in hell they are moving up for a tackle. Just an fyi, but Tua was seen on an Instagram feed with Jerry Juedy last night and Tua was wearing an aqua, orange, and black shirt.