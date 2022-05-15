 Miami and Tampa Bay to Hold Joint Practices | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami and Tampa Bay to Hold Joint Practices

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
334
Reaction score
850
Age
44
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

Dolphins and Buccaneers to Hold Joint Practices - Miami Dolphins

It was announced that the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers would hold joint practices ahead of their preseason opener in August. The practices will take place in Tampa Bay. Last year Miami held joint practices with the Chicago Bears before the Week 1 preseason opener they had in Chicago...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
spiketex

spiketex

Aussie with the swag of El Bravo 47
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 21, 2007
Messages
8,501
Reaction score
4,722
Location
West Palm Beach, Florida
I guess it's a great opportunity for the future part owner to personally check out his investment opportunity.
 
