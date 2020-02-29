Miami Apparently Impressed with Love Interview

SF Dolphin Fan

Disclaimer...its draft season so we are going to hear all kinds of things. But apparently, Dan Marino and the Dolphins loved their meeting with Jordan Love.

This comes on the heels of " the cold shoulder " statement we heard from Tua on his meeting with Miami.

Could mean absolutely nothing in both cases. We've basically heard Miami say positive things about virtually every top quarterback.
 
1972forever

Reports from the combine seem to infer that Love impressed more than Herbert. Yet this has to be taken with a grain of salt because it is fairly easy to look great if you run fast and hit the receivers down field when you are in shorts and no one is putting pressure on you .
I still think Tua is probably the QB the Dolphins want to get if he is medically cleared but if he isn’t on the board when they select their first pick, it won’t surprise me if they draft Love over Herbert.
 
dolfan91

I think pick #5 will come down to either Justin Herbert or Jordan Love. I think Love is the better Long Term investment, who can improve with better coaching. Herbert has tremendous potential and has shown a willingness to improve, by working very closely with a QB coach. But the stigma that Herbert carries with him, may prevent him from being anything more than he currently is. Love on the other hand seems to have more athleticism and upside and if Miami has done the extensive work on him, that's been rumored, I can see them taking him at #5. Lord knows every talking head on TV has been talking about Jordan Love since his combine performance. As for Tua, god only knows what really happened in that interview with the Dolphins F/O. I know some of the guys who do Finheaven Draft stuff feel, Love could turn out to be quite the QB in a year or two.
 
