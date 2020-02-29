Miami Apparently Impressed with Love Interview

SF Dolphin Fan
Disclaimer...its draft season so we are going to hear all kinds of things. But apparently, Dan Marino and the Dolphins loved their meeting with Jordan Love.
This comes on the heels of " the cold shoulder " statement we heard from Tua on his meeting with Miami.
Could mean absolutely nothing in both cases. We've basically heard Miami say positive things about virtually every top quarterback.
