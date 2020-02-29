Miami Apparently Impressed with Love Interview

I think pick #5 will come down to either Justin Herbert or Jordan Love. I think Love is the better Long Term investment, who can improve with better coaching. Herbert has tremendous potential and has shown a willingness to improve, by working very closely with a QB coach. But the stigma that Herbert carries with him, may prevent him from being anything more than he currently is. Love on the other hand seems to have more athleticism and upside and if Miami has done the extensive work on him, that's been rumored, I can see them taking him at #5. Lord knows every talking head on TV has been talking about Jordan Love since his combine performance. As for Tua, god only knows what really happened in that interview with the Dolphins F/O. I know some of the guys who do Finheaven Draft stuff feel, Love could turn out to be quite the QB in a year or two.