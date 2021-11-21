MIAMI AT JETS POST-GAME DISCUSSION **

PhinFan1968
Have at it...always good to talk about a win, especially against a division rival!
|27/33
|273
|8.3
|2
|1
|0-0
|108.7
change the record already. 82% completion rate and you're complaining? gtfoTua looked pretty good for a too fragile to play QB that is too slow, too short and too weak of an arm to play in the NFL.
Tua had a very efficient game. I wasn't happy about the pick, but hey, it happens.Tua
That's 82% completion percentage, impressive regardless of what you are doing especially with this oline
I'm being sarcastic i know you were too lolchange the record already. 82% completion rate and you're complaining? gtfo
It was against the Jets so it doesn't count.Tua
Hell yeah! Now we know Tua can do it with the right coachTua
The line didn’t play poorly at all. Tua had a solid game though.Tough win, Tua looked good behind a bad line, two guys to throw to and the worlds worst play callers
I was not happy either, but I prefer an int when he is being aggressive down the field. Hopefully, he learns the correct lessons from it.Tua had a very efficient game. I wasn't happy about the pick, but hey, it happens.