MIAMI AT JETS POST-GAME DISCUSSION **

A win is a win. It didnt feel good tho. Its the jets…. As porous as they are it felt like we played down to their level.



The defense played well enough to make turnovers and kept us alive in this game. Not as good as last week but just enough.



Tua played ok? That turnover made this game so much more difficult to watch. Could have put this game on ice early. He made some good plays down the stretch. I dont think he changed any opinions about himself after this game.



Over all this game brought us back down to reality IMO. The high from the ravens to struggling against the jets.



Holland looks good and waddle is gonna be a problem when we use him properly.