** MIAMI AT JETS POST-GAME DISCUSSION **

Maybe Memories

Maybe Memories

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 21, 2004
Messages
1,055
Reaction score
360
Location
Los Angeles, Ca
A win is a win. It didnt feel good tho. Its the jets…. As porous as they are it felt like we played down to their level.

The defense played well enough to make turnovers and kept us alive in this game. Not as good as last week but just enough.

Tua played ok? That turnover made this game so much more difficult to watch. Could have put this game on ice early. He made some good plays down the stretch. I dont think he changed any opinions about himself after this game.

Over all this game brought us back down to reality IMO. The high from the ravens to struggling against the jets.

Holland looks good and waddle is gonna be a problem when we use him properly.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
10,459
Reaction score
29,690
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
Schleprock said:
Tua
27/332738.3210-0108.7
That's 82% completion percentage, impressive regardless of what you are doing especially with this oline
Click to expand...
It was against the Jets so it doesn't count.
He threw an INT so he sucks.
If you take away so and so play his numbers wouldn't look as good.

Am I missing any of the usual responses from the folks who cant give credit?

EDIT: oh look the post above me lol...hit almost all the talking points.
 
