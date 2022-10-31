Miami beats bears next week...

There would be a very good chance miami gets back to no.2 spot in afc east again. I felt the jets are a decent team, but not as good as record showed and reality would hit them soon enough like it did vs patriots. Guess who the jets are playing next week..... yep it's the Bills. Obviously any team can beat the other in the nfl. The jets are so one dimensional tho and I do feel Bills will beat them. So miami keeps winning things will sort itself out with other teams losing in the process. I also feel if miami has Tua, they are beating jets next time they meet. Go fins