Miami beats bears next week...

There would be a very good chance miami gets back to no.2 spot in afc east again. I felt the jets are a decent team, but not as good as record showed and reality would hit them soon enough like it did vs patriots. Guess who the jets are playing next week..... yep it's the Bills. Obviously any team can beat the other in the nfl. The jets are so one dimensional tho and I do feel Bills will beat them. So miami keeps winning things will sort itself out with other teams losing in the process. I also feel if miami has Tua, they are beating jets next time they meet. Go fins
 
Agree, Jets are better than last year. But they are getting well below average play from their quarterback, Wilson. If that continues, with their schedule getting more difficult, they will quickly fall out of the playoff race.

You're absolutely right. Miami needs to take care of business and this is the time of year to put it into gear. Get the run game going ( we are seeing signs there), limit those penalties and mistakes, and there are winnable games the next couple of weeks.

Beyond that, let's hope the Dolphins stay relatively injury free.
 
I wish miami benched edmonds, he seems to kill drives. I hope miami tries something before FA deadline ends tho. Need another good rb other than mostert. Mosterts had injury issues so need a good back up. Though edmonds would be the guy but he hasn't been doing well.
 
