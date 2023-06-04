Miami Biding It's Time & Money- A Smart Move

Dolphins have $13 M in cap space and are avoiding the "drunken sailor" inclination to spend it quickly after a very good off season. Why should they, no need to. Let things play out and come to us. Dumb to call Minny, just wait for if and when they curt Cook and he comes to us for an offer. If not, we're still in fine shape, There are going to be deals coming with rookies taking the place of vets in trade or cap cuts.



We do not have close to a lot of money to spend but IF we play poker well, it should be enough for injury insurance and a couple of additions. A Good Deal.