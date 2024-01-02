Miami/Bills prediction and why……

Most Miami fans are hanging their hat on that the Fins haven’t lost two games in a row all season. Ok, fine, but after each loss we had a layup game against a terrible team the following week. This is the first time we’re playing contenders two weeks in a row. I don‘t count Dallas because they’re basically the same team as us, beat easy teams on the road and play our best at home. This is different, this Buffalo team is playing very well and we’re facing a QB who loves playing against us. And I think you all know how we play against scrambling QBs. Jackson and Allen are probably the best QBs next to Mahomes in the entire NFL. Buffalo now knows the division can be had so they’re coming down to Miami lock, stock and barrel.



The Bills have a few injuries but they have a hard hitting physical defense who enjoy hitting and closing in on opposing QBs. Last week the Raven game plan worked to perfection and exposed Tua and McD’s stubbornness. Ravens knew that Tua and McD love to throw to the middle of the field and they closed those gaps. If you force Tua to throw to the outside he’s easily exposed. McD hates running the ball for any extended period of time especially when he’s having success at it but if he can ever get out of his own way he’ll be forced to run heavy because those Bills pass rushers are licking their chops to get after Tua.



I mentioned McD is stubborn, he’s had all season to fix his stupid mistakes and has ignored that aspect of his coaching. He’s also fielded a very sloppy offense all season long and has run with it. I think he’s so stubborn that if he fields a high flying offense he can overcome the sloppy play. When in fact, Tua’s bad picks, getting plays in slowly, bad snaps, motion penalties and dropped passes in end zones etc etc have had the opposite effect.



Both Chubb and Phillips cannot be replaced. Too much to overcome because they made VG and Sieler better players around them. They’re still good players but now that much more is being asked of them. Running QBs tear us apart as they do everyone. The Bills running game is that much better this year and without our bookends establishing the perimeter with Allen in the mix also spells trouble for the first time this year for us.



I hate when fans complain about injuries and blame losses on injuries but this is a lot to overcome. We have too many important players on the sidelines. And that means we need to play mistake free football, and as far as our offense has shown us this year that isn’t gonna happen all of a sudden. IMO, this offense tries so hard they actually stiffen up and cause their own demise.



Watching Tua over the last two years he’s had a couple of games coming back in the fourth quarter most notably that Ravens game last year, but I also blame The Ravens for their own demise in that one with the way they laid back in the third quarter on. But the last two years have shown us that McD is not a prime time coach and Tua is not a prime time QB. They have shown us they can beat bad teams during the regular season. Let’s be honest, Josh Allen has carried his team when asked to do so. He makes mistakes but he’s a special talent. Tua is not a QB who carries a team for any extended period of time.



My head says the Bills lay over 40 on us but my heart still believes the the guys in that Fins locker room are a good group who have pride and will play their hardest. I’m going to be conservative and gonna say Bills 36 and Fins 24

Hate to feel this way, but until proven otherwise, the Fins historically can’t get out of their own way in December. I also have a feeling a lot of you will be complaining after the game that McD really screwed some things up in this one.