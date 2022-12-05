 Miami @ Buffalo game flexed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami @ Buffalo game flexed

Henrik

Henrik

The Man Behind The Curtain
Proprietor
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 15, 2010
Messages
2,810
Reaction score
14,632
Age
47
Location
Tampa, FL
Shaking Cold Weather GIF by funk
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
23,718
Reaction score
28,043
Arghh this team historically don't seem to play well when the lights get brighter

I've never seem Tua look so gittery as he did vs. 49ers

Worst this freaking coach needs to learn there's not wrong with running the damn ball.
 
Last edited:
FinsFan74

FinsFan74

Cement Shoes Distributor
Joined
Aug 4, 2004
Messages
3,827
Reaction score
474
Location
South Carolina (from MIAMI)
Hasn’t the NFL learned their lesson about making us play on a short week? Last time, the whole Tua concussion situation happened they had us playing on a short week. Hmmmmm, odd
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom