Miami @ Buffalo - Historically

There's kind of a general consensus that the Dolphins don't play well in cold weather. I wanted to take a look at how we've fared in Buffalo during the cold weather months (Nov, Dec and Jan). Below are some passing numbers and points (for and against) from games in Buffalo during those three months so we can know what to expect going into tomorrow's game. I also included the numbers from just our wins and losses to see what we need to do if we expect to win.So what's the point of all of this? I just want people to have the correct expectations going into this game. Historically, we don't go in there and throw for 300 yards and 4 touchdowns and win games. I'm not trying to create excuses for anybody, I just want to people to know what to expect. Go Fins!