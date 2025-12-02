Miami by the Numbers

SF Dolphin Fan
Jordyn Brooks leads the NFL with 137 tackles, 19 more than Cedric Gray of Tennessee. Steve Towle with 217 in 1976 is the all-time single season tackle leader for the franchise. Brooks is on pace for 194.
De'Von Achane is third in the NFL with 1,034 rushing yards. Only 11 Miami running backs have had 1,000 yard seasons and just Ricky Williams and Larry Csonka have had multiple 1000+ running seasons. Williams with 1,853 is the single season leader.
Miami is 25th in total yards of offense at 3602. Dallas is first at 4717, followed by Buffalo with 4572. The Dolphins are 17th in rushing at 1405 (117.1 per game). In passing, Miami is 27th 3602 yards (183 per game).
On defense, the Dolphins rank 23rd, 14th in passing (207.7 per game) and 29th in rushing (137.5). That's down from 175 yards rushing during the first six games. Houston, Cleveland and the Chargers are 1-2-3 in defense.
Miami Dolphins 1,000 Yard Rushers
Ricky Williams 1853 (2002)
Ricky Williams 1372 (2003)
Jay Ajayi 1272 (2016)
Delvin Williams 1258 (1978)
Lamar Smith 1139 (2000)
Ricky Williams 1121 (2009)
Larry Csonka 1117 (1972)
Karim Abdul-Jabbar 1116 (1996)
Lamar Miller 1099 (2014)
Reggie Bush 1086 (2011)
Larry Csonka 1051 (1971)
Da'Von Achane 1034 (2025)
Ronnie Brown 1008 (2006)
Larry Csonka 1003 (1973)
Mercury Morris 1000 (1972)
