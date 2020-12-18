Miami Can Clinch in Week 16

1608308245378.png

Here's how:

SCENARIO A
  1. Dolphins DEF Patriots
  2. Dolphins DEF Raiders
  3. Texans DEF Colts
  4. Steelers DEF Colts
SCENARIO B
  1. Dolphins DEF Patriots
  2. Dolphins DEF Raiders
  3. Jaguars DEF Ravens
SCENARIO C
  1. Dolphins DEF Patriots
  2. Dolphins DEF Raiders
  3. Giants DEF Browns
  4. Jets DEF Browns
dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Multiple paths to Dolphins clinching postseason berth in Week 16

The Miami Dolphins are not among the NFL franchises positioned to secure a playoff berth in Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season. But Miami’s path to the playoffs doesn’t have to be overly co…
Thanks for laying it out simply like this. Looks like Scenario A is the most likely.

Am I correct in that beating the Bills is equivalent to beating the Pats for our playoff chances?
 
Delsolar16 said:
Thanks for laying it out simply like this. Looks like Scenario A is the most likely.

Am I correct in that beating the Bills is equivalent to beating the Pats for our playoff chances?
Yes technically but not if Miami wants to clinch before Week 17 obviously
 
Thats cool and all, but I for one am not putting any stock in this. I'd rather get in by controlling our own destiny. Getting in because we ourselves got in. Until then, im not stressing all this stuff. Would be cool to see the stars align tho...
 
FINatic054 said:
I don’t see any of those scenarios happening. Unfortunately I think our playoffs started already. If we lose we are out
That is likely true.

Unlike some others here, though, I believe all three games are winnable.

The Bills are a good team, but so are we, and you can throw a lot of stuff out the window with division rivals.
 
eMCee85 said:
Thats cool and all, but I for one am not putting any stock in this. I'd rather get in by controlling our own destiny. Getting in because we ourselves got in. Until then, im not stressing all this stuff. Would be cool to see the stars align tho...
Miami beating NE and LV and having other teams lose would be Miami getting in on their own. Because Miami did what they were supposed to do. If the other teams lose then so be it.
 
