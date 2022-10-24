 Miami caught their interceptions, the Steelers did not. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami caught their interceptions, the Steelers did not.

P

Phinslife

Our offense looked rusty and Tua better figure out how to be more efficient in shitty weather, but he will get a pass from me tonight after being out a month. Good team win overall.
 
cltchperf

cltchperf

Dolphin Mule said:
The difference tonight.
miami was a bit lucky. I hope tua plays better next week. There was a big different to me with how Tua played patriots game to ravens. Sometimes it takes a little time and he bounces back the following week
 
WhtCnBrwnDo4U

WhtCnBrwnDo4U

Phinslife said:
Our offense looked rusty and Tua better figure out how to be more efficient in shitty weather, but he will get a pass from me tonight after being out a month. Good team win overall.
I can’t just give a pass for this one.
 
bigfoot

bigfoot

Every quarterback throws passes that "should've" been intercepted every game.
 
PCmor

PCmor

Yep. Was the difference in the game tonight.
 
