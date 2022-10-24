Miami caught their interceptions, the Steelers did not.

Dolphin Mule
The difference tonight.
miami was a bit lucky. I hope tua plays better next week. There was a big different to me with how Tua played patriots game to ravens. Sometimes it takes a little time and he bounces back the following weekThe difference tonight.
I can’t just give a pass for this one.Our offense looked rusty and Tua better figure out how to be more efficient in shitty weather, but he will get a pass from me tonight after being out a month. Good team win overall.
Three were dropped.Every quarterback throws passes that "should've" been intercepted every game.
Our receivers, cough Gesicki cough, dropped passes too.Three were dropped.
Was not talking about dropped passes by offensive players.Our receivers, cough Gesicki cough, dropped passes too.
If Gesicki catches passes early in the game, those dropped interceptions don't happen.Was not talking about dropped passes by offensive players.
Did we win? So yes you can. Tua will be alot sharper next week in nicer conditions. His struggles in bad weather are a concern though.I can’t just give a pass for this one.
Maybe there is a thread on here about dropped passes in the game.If Gesicki catches passes early in the game, those dropped interceptions don't happen.