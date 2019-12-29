Miami clinches 5th draft pick!

www.tankathon.com

Tankathon | 2020 NFL Draft Order

2020 NFL Draft order tracker updated after every game. View traded picks in all seven rounds and a live updating Mock Draft after each game.
www.tankathon.com

Chiefs win makes chargers schedule too strong. Win doesn’t hurt us since lions just choked and doubt giants or redskins win which I doubt since both Dallas and eagles need a win. Win only knocked Pats out of a bye. Celebrate fellas!!
 
Barry Jackson

@flasportsbuzz

Not confirmed by NFL, but Tankathon twitter account says Dolphins have clinched fifth spot in draft because Dolphins got lucky in one regard today and overcame Jaguars on strength of schedule tiebreaker if needed. Jax had led that tiebreaker couple hours ago
 
Tiko377 said:
I'm glad Miami won but zero is not accurate. For one, a Washington win would of moved Miami to #4 assuming SOS remains same, so that is yet to be determined.
But this will affect other rounds as Miami will drop behind other 5-11 teams in round 2 and then move up 1 spot every round until going to the back of the line again after getting to top of 5-11 teams again.
 
I really wasn't worried about the draft order, but if we won today and did not lose our position, that is great news. Although, I'm not sure what all the whiners will complain about if that is the case.
 
