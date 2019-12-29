Miami clinches 5th draft pick!

MARINO1384
Chiefs win makes chargers schedule too strong. Win doesn’t hurt us since lions just choked and doubt giants or redskins win which I doubt since both Dallas and eagles need a win. Win only knocked Pats out of a bye. Celebrate fellas!!