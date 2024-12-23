 Miami Clinches If: | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Clinches If:

It's possible. So, at least there's a chance.

Obviously, Miami has to take care of business on the road in cold weather.

I think there's a good chance Denver loses to both Cincinnati and Kansas City.

I don't think the Chargers lose both. They probably win both of those.

Indianapolis probably wins both of their games too. But you never know with the Colts.
 
Sigh… I’m just going to stop talking here as there are too many homers with rose colored glasses on. I hope they win out and squeak into the playoffs for your sakes. That way when they get demolished in wild card game you can at least say we made the playoffs.

The real reality is probably going to be more like we win another game and something g goes wrong or we lose the last game and miss out if the playoffs that’s the Dolphins way.

However for all the homers good news that if we get close or make the playoffs nothing will change. So you get to run it back next year with the same or less pieces and worse draft positions.

Long live Grier and McDaniels
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Idk how indy keeps winning with Richardson only completing 7 passes. If only Miami didn’t blow that Arizona game they’d be in great shape
 
Dorfdad said:
I see miami
Losing one of 2 even against losing teams. Injuries piling up and cold weather
 
LargoFin said:
It looks good.
happy roller coaster GIF by Disney Parks

Assuming a fantasy world. 😀
 
Dorfdad said:
Why does someone listing the scenarios in which the Dolphins make the playoffs illicit such a response from you, the Dolphins fan? He didn’t even say he thought they would make the playoffs, he just stated facts.
 
Dorfdad said:
I'm hoping for a NY Giants playoff run
 
And with these hypotheticals… you really want to go to Western NY for their playoff game?
 
