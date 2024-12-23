Miami Clinches If:

Dolph N.Fan
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 35,470
- Reaction score
- 39,450
- Location
- Columbus, OH
Chargers lose out:
@ New England
Vs Las Vegas
Or
Broncos lose out:
@ Cincinnati
Vs Kansas City.
And
Colts lose one of:
@ Giants
Vs Jacksonville
And
Miami wins out:
@ Cleveland
@ Jets
Good luck with that for anyone still interested in playoffs
@ New England
Vs Las Vegas
Or
Broncos lose out:
@ Cincinnati
Vs Kansas City.
And
Colts lose one of:
@ Giants
Vs Jacksonville
And
Miami wins out:
@ Cleveland
@ Jets
Good luck with that for anyone still interested in playoffs