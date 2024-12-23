Miami Clinches If:

Sigh… I’m just going to stop talking here as there are too many homers with rose colored glasses on. I hope they win out and squeak into the playoffs for your sakes. That way when they get demolished in wild card game you can at least say we made the playoffs.



The real reality is probably going to be more like we win another game and something g goes wrong or we lose the last game and miss out if the playoffs that’s the Dolphins way.



However for all the homers good news that if we get close or make the playoffs nothing will change. So you get to run it back next year with the same or less pieces and worse draft positions.



Long live Grier and McDaniels