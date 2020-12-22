 Miami Coaching Rumors (for HC Looks) and FO looks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Coaching Rumors (for HC Looks) and FO looks

BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

All I have a friend of mine that was a LT with me and we grew up together in the military. He left after 5 years and I hung for 20. Well that background is given to just say I trust him. He currently works in a NFL west Coast FO (that will likely be looking for a coach). There are some MIA names on the up and coming coaching list that he mentioned to me when asked for names (mainly for Bills).

He thinks that Josh Boyer could be one to be poached from Fins. He does discount him saying there will be questions asked about how much of your defense is Flores only, but he can break himself out of that Shadow in an interview. Says it might be a year early but dont be surprised if you see his name being interviewed.

Also thinks Reggie McKenzie and Marvin Allen (not sure who these people are in your organization) could be looked at for FO openings.
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

I thought about this before. I wonder how much of the defense's incredible success this year has been Boyer?

I think he is coaching his way out of Miami. I think he would be a huge loss for us.

This draft was also very good. I wonder how much McKenzie and/or Allen would affect our last and upcoming draft.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Josh Boyer as Head Coach of an NFL team?

I don't see it at this point.

He's already Defensive Coordinator here, so I don't see any lateral moves.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

Yes he said HC. Teams have noticed the change in the defense. Like he said might be a year or two early just dont be surprised if he gets interviews this cycle, and with interviews you can always get someone to fall in love with you.
 
F

ForksPhin

At the very least, we need to find a way to keep McKenzie and Allen through FA and the 2021 draft.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Interesting if he gets interviews.

As you said, might be a couple seasons early for him, if he's on that path.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

Well I think there is only one or two GM openings right now. Most of the time the FO moves seem to happen after the draft anymore. I think there is a move in the NFL right now to Hire the Coach first and then the GM to compliment the coach.
 
