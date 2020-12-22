Miami Coaching Rumors (for HC Looks) and FO looks

All I have a friend of mine that was a LT with me and we grew up together in the military. He left after 5 years and I hung for 20. Well that background is given to just say I trust him. He currently works in a NFL west Coast FO (that will likely be looking for a coach). There are some MIA names on the up and coming coaching list that he mentioned to me when asked for names (mainly for Bills).



He thinks that Josh Boyer could be one to be poached from Fins. He does discount him saying there will be questions asked about how much of your defense is Flores only, but he can break himself out of that Shadow in an interview. Says it might be a year early but dont be surprised if you see his name being interviewed.



Also thinks Reggie McKenzie and Marvin Allen (not sure who these people are in your organization) could be looked at for FO openings.