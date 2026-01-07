 Miami contacts John Harbaugh's camp | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami contacts John Harbaugh's camp

Can we get Baltimore's entire front office too? Hell, just swap the two franchises. I live in Norther VA, an hour from Baltimore's stadium. Baltimore Dolphins is a little weird but I could get used to it.
 
GM - Chad Alexander
HC - John Harbaugh
OC - Todd Monken
DC - ?
 
skeet101 said:
Ross is a moron. Fire McDaniel if this is the case.
Click to expand...
why would you fire your current coach for a guy that has not even verbally committed to coming here ? hes doing it the only way that you can do it as of now-
 
You know we are going to fire McDaniel, fail to get Harbaugh and somehow end up with Shedeur and Deion in Miami instead when Ross messes everything up and goes for the "splashy" move to get eyeballs on the franchise.
 
Lol. I know I shouldn't but I kind of love Mike is sitting on the sidelines just waiting to be fired. For all the misery he put us through this year and last he can taste a little of it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom