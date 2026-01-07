Miami contacts John Harbaugh's camp

dolfan91
why would you fire your current coach for a guy that has not even verbally committed to coming here ? hes doing it the only way that you can do it as of now-Ross is a moron. Fire McDaniel if this is the case.
tua ****s us again. he is the worst thing to ever happen to south florida sports"Adding, it's also my understanding though that team quarterback situation will be a big factor in this ongoing decision and evaluation process."
... and we are out.
What's that quote from Ted Lasso, "Its the hope that kills you" - were entering that territory with the Ross era Dolphins.Remain hopeful, expect the worse. Standard Dolphins operations. “I’ve been Rossed.”