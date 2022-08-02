Miami did NOT lose games intentionally in 2019!!!

NY8123
The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 29, 2008
- Messages
- 31,326
- Reaction score
- 38,626
- Location
- out in the Ding Weeds
Probably would of just taken some from the following years draft.Bullshit! Shoulda traded those 2 picks this offseason .
Two different things. This was apparently for tampering.How the **** do you rule in favor of a club yet strip picks? This makes zero ****ing sense.
They would- but I would have been interested to see who they could have got for those 2’s- but affording a player of that caliber is a different storyProbably would of just taken some from the following years draft.