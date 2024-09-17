 Miami Did Not Reach Out to Tom Brady | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Did Not Reach Out to Tom Brady

REPORT: Miami Did Not Reach Out to Tom Brady - Miami Dolphins

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Miami Dolphins did not contact Tom Brady about coming out of retirement to play quarterback. Brady has been linked to Miami in 2020 and 2021. Miami was caught tampering with Brady twice and lost multiple draft picks, including a 2023 first-round...
