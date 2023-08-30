 Miami Dolphin TE Julian Hill | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphin TE Julian Hill

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
7,001
Reaction score
9,927
Location
SO CAL
Here are some highlights of our new UDFA TE Julian Hill. He is 6'4 (and a muscular 251 pounds). You will notice that his competition is subpar compared to what most of our players have faced. When you evaluate film like this you need to ask yourself - is he performing at a significantly high level of talent than his subpar competition? Is he quicker for his position? Is he able to easily block opponents of all positions (Traps, Zones, upfield, downblocks, etc). Does he make plays that significantly alter the games he is in? If not, move on and bring in the next guy. However, I think you will really like what you see in his film. He makes plays, plays fast, and has some outstanding blocks (of all types) during this highlight. Enjoy seeing him dominate in this highlight. He may be our starting TE down the road if he can continue to do the same in Miami. So far, he's doing a lot with the opportunities he has been given and is showing that the NFL stage is not too big for him.

Things he'll need to work on this season: Overall speed and strength, ball control (frequently allows ball to get away from his body) needs to focus on high and tight ball placement.


Excellent video breakdown by one of my favorites: How TE Hill's skills are transitioning from small college to potential IMPACT Dolphins TE.
 
Last edited:
He looks like an all pro compared to the trash heap of guys we assembled (and then cut) - Smythe excluded
 
Perhaps the most interesting piece from the scouting report was that Hill was more of a move tight end at Campbell.

I think he beat out Higgins due to his blocking. I see a lot of potential there.

Again, it's early and we'll have to see where his career path goes, but definitely enough to get excited about.
 
I like the film from Houston. I really noticed those blocks when I watched the replay a week ago.

He looks like a legit TE, both in terms of blocking ability and the eyeball test. There is something about the way he handles contact that scream “grown man strength” compared to most young guys.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom