Miami Dolphin TE Julian Hill

Here are some highlights of our new UDFA TE Julian Hill. He is 6'4 (and a muscular 251 pounds). You will notice that his competition is subpar compared to what most of our players have faced. When you evaluate film like this you need to ask yourself - is he performing at a significantly high level of talent than his subpar competition? Is he quicker for his position? Is he able to easily block opponents of all positions (Traps, Zones, upfield, downblocks, etc). Does he make plays that significantly alter the games he is in? If not, move on and bring in the next guy. However, I think you will really like what you see in his film. He makes plays, plays fast, and has some outstanding blocks (of all types) during this highlight. Enjoy seeing him dominate in this highlight. He may be our starting TE down the road if he can continue to do the same in Miami. So far, he's doing a lot with the opportunities he has been given and is showing that the NFL stage is not too big for him.



Things he'll need to work on this season: Overall speed and strength, ball control (frequently allows ball to get away from his body) needs to focus on high and tight ball placement.





Excellent video breakdown by one of my favorites: How TE Hill's skills are transitioning from small college to potential IMPACT Dolphins TE.

