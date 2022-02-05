Miami Dolphins’ 10 biggest scandals....

TeeMoney said: Ricky Williams Confirms Your Suspicions About Why He Quit Football Ricky Williams says 'it's kind of true' that he quit the NFL so he could smoke more marijuana.

"It's kind of true, but not the way that people see it, that I quit football to go smoke weed," Williams says in the trailer for Ricky Williams Takes The High Road.



"It's kind of true, but not the way that people see it, that I quit football to go smoke weed," Williams says in the trailer for Ricky Williams Takes The High Road.

He was smoking weed while he was in the NFL and passing the drug test easily. He chose to fail the test on purpose to give him an out because he didn't want to play under Wanny and run the ball 400 times a year. I blame Wanny for running him into the ground with no help in sight.