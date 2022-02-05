Miami Dolphins’ 10 biggest scandals....

Dolph N.Fan
and where Brian Flores/Stephen Ross bombshell ranks.
10. It paid off, but it was tampering (Shula Signing-Pre Ross)
8. The Crowder/Reese arrests (Randy Crowder and Don Reese arrested for trying to sell a pound of cocaine to undercover officers-pre Ross)
7.Ross woos Harbaugh (Sparano was still employed as coach, fired a year later.)
6.The Watson pursuit (We all know the details-Under Ross)
5.Shula’s awkward exit (Shula pushed out by Huizenga-Pre Ross)
4.Saban and Brees (“I’m not going to be the Alabama coach”-Pre Ross)
3.Line coach does cocaine (Under Ross)
2.Bullygate (Richie Incognito the instigator and lineman Jonathan Martin the "victim"-Under Ross)
1. Flores takes on Ross, NFL
Anyone agree/disagree with the biggest controversies in dolphins history? Any not on the list you would add?
I'm sure some others during Ross' tenure come to mind like Ireland asking if Dez's mom was a prostitute, Tim Tebow (Gator Day), Miko Grimes fiasco, etc
Some of these can turn into political debates so try not to derail the thread.
