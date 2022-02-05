 Miami Dolphins’ 10 biggest scandals.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins’ 10 biggest scandals....

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
25,247
Reaction score
20,938
Location
Columbus, OH

and where Brian Flores/Stephen Ross bombshell ranks.​


10. It paid off, but it was tampering (Shula Signing-Pre Ross)


8. The Crowder/Reese arrests (Randy Crowder and Don Reese arrested for trying to sell a pound of cocaine to undercover officers-pre Ross)

7.Ross woos Harbaugh (Sparano was still employed as coach, fired a year later.)

6.The Watson pursuit (We all know the details-Under Ross)

5.Shula’s awkward exit (Shula pushed out by Huizenga-Pre Ross)

4.Saban and Brees (“I’m not going to be the Alabama coach”-Pre Ross)

3.Line coach does cocaine (Under Ross)

2.Bullygate (Richie Incognito the instigator and lineman Jonathan Martin the "victim"-Under Ross)

1. Flores takes on Ross, NFL

Anyone agree/disagree with the biggest controversies in dolphins history? Any not on the list you would add?

I'm sure some others during Ross' tenure come to mind like Ireland asking if Dez's mom was a prostitute, Tim Tebow (Gator Day), Miko Grimes fiasco, etc

Some of these can turn into political debates so try not to derail the thread.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Nugtron

Nugtron

Metal Fingers catches everything
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Oct 10, 2009
Messages
281
Reaction score
391
daryl said:
Ricky Williams retiring unexpectedly to smoke weed and the subsequent disaster that was 2004
Click to expand...
Def On Ross as well, I have to get stoned every morning just to forget about that cancer...
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
11,674
Reaction score
34,107
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
daryl said:
Ricky Williams retiring unexpectedly to smoke weed and the subsequent disaster that was 2004
Click to expand...
He didn't retire to smoke weed he retired because he touched the ball 872 times in 2 years and knew Wanny was going to cripple him later on in life if he kept going at that pace.
 
TeeMoney

TeeMoney

Kid A
Club Member
Joined
May 25, 2003
Messages
3,197
Reaction score
2,518
Location
Planet Telex
superphin said:
He didn't retire to smoke weed he retired because he touched the ball 872 times in 2 years and knew Wanny was going to cripple him later on in life if he kept going at that pace.
Click to expand...
www.thepostgame.com

Ricky Williams Confirms Your Suspicions About Why He Quit Football

Ricky Williams says 'it's kind of true' that he quit the NFL so he could smoke more marijuana.
www.thepostgame.com www.thepostgame.com

"It's kind of true, but not the way that people see it, that I quit football to go smoke weed," Williams says in the trailer for Ricky Williams Takes The High Road.

and #9 is BS. let's go brandon
 
R

Rockchalk

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 3, 2021
Messages
159
Reaction score
265
Age
51
Location
Midwest
superphin said:
He didn't retire to smoke weed he retired because he touched the ball 872 times in 2 years and knew Wanny was going to cripple him later on in life if he kept going at that pace.
Click to expand...
This is the truth, I think he even elaborated that the organization couldn't or wouldn't get a good QB to take the pressure off him.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
25,247
Reaction score
20,938
Location
Columbus, OH
superphin said:
He didn't retire to smoke weed he retired because he touched the ball 872 times in 2 years and knew Wanny was going to cripple him later on in life if he kept going at that pace.
Click to expand...
I don’t blame him. Being ran into the ground and it wasn’t even paying off. Back to back winning seasons of no playoffs…you know, what Flores is so proud about right now.
 
Last edited:
'Deep

'Deep

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
10,632
Reaction score
20,303
Location
Boise, ID
Dolph N.Fan said:
8. The Crowder/Reese arrests (Randy Crowder and Don Reese arrested for trying to sell a pound of cocaine to undercover officers-pre Ross)
Click to expand...
vault.si.com

'I'M NOT WORTH A DAMN'

Cocaine arrived in my life with my first-round draft into the National Football League in 1974. It has dominated my life, one way or another, almost every
vault.si.com vault.si.com

Everybody should read this article when they get time.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
11,674
Reaction score
34,107
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
TeeMoney said:
www.thepostgame.com

Ricky Williams Confirms Your Suspicions About Why He Quit Football

Ricky Williams says 'it's kind of true' that he quit the NFL so he could smoke more marijuana.
www.thepostgame.com www.thepostgame.com

"It's kind of true, but not the way that people see it, that I quit football to go smoke weed," Williams says in the trailer for Ricky Williams Takes The High Road.

and #9 is BS. let's go brandon
Click to expand...
He was smoking weed while he was in the NFL and passing the drug test easily. He chose to fail the test on purpose to give him an out because he didn't want to play under Wanny and run the ball 400 times a year. I blame Wanny for running him into the ground with no help in sight.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
6,725
Reaction score
6,228
Age
45
Location
East Coast
Nugtron said:
Def On Ross as well, I have to get stoned every morning just to forget about that cancer...
Click to expand...
Anyone who thinks Ricky Williams was a cancer is a moron.

I can't believe after all these years people still don't understand WTF happened and why. But then again that would take too much reading and thought when it's just easier to "blame Ricky".
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
11,674
Reaction score
34,107
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
Don Shula being too stubborn to fire Tom Olivadotti even though he sucked. Isn't that ultimately why Shula was outed as the Dolphins coach? Because he wouldn't fire Olivadotti?
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
6,725
Reaction score
6,228
Age
45
Location
East Coast
superphin said:
Don Shula being too stubborn to fire Tom Olivadotti even though he sucked. Isn't that ultimately why Shula was outed as the Dolphins coach? Because he wouldn't fire Olivadotti?
Click to expand...
I thought it was because they had JJ on the line, didn't want to lose him, and they also felt it was time for Shula to hang it up?🤷‍♂️
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom