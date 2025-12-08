Miami Dolphins 1st Round Targets

Winning four in a row, and five of six, it's looking more likely Miami picks close to the middle of round one. Here are some potential targets (in no particular order).



Carnell Tate Wr. Ohio State

Of all the receivers projected as potential first rounders (Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon), Tate looks like the best fit for Miami and potentially a perfect complement for Jaylen Waddle. Tate is listed as 6-3, wins 50/50 battles and has excellent hands. His timed speed could hurt his draft status a bit. Wide receiver could be a primary need for the Dolphins, especially if Tyreek Hill doesn't come back which seems likely. Lemon fits the current mode, with speed and explosion, but is on the smaller side (5-10). Tyson maybe the first wr off the board, but it wouldn't surprise me if it was Tate.



Mansoor Delane CB LSU

A very instinctive corner, Delane has size and speed and may be the best corner in the draft. No question corner is a big need for the Dolphins.



CJ Allen LB Georgia

Strengthening the front seven should be a Miami goal in this draft, as it matches the talent in the class. Allen next to Brooks is an exciting thought. An instinctive, physical 'backer, Allen has everything the NFL is looking for. I've seen him projected mostly late first round, so he should be in Miami's range.



Spencer Fano OT Utah

Fano is likely off the board when Miami picks, but I've seen him mocked mid-round a lot. He'd be a perfect fit for the Dolphins as a long-term answer at RT, who can move inside initially. Fano is a people mover and a finisher.



Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon

This one doesn't seem likely, but a new GM may look at the tight end position differently than Miami has over a long period of time. Sadiq is a playmaker, and would add another weapon for McDaniel (assuming he's still the coach, which seems more and more likely).



Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame

Love seems like a sure-fire top 10 pick, maybe top 5, especially with the resurgence of the running game in the NFL. But if he drops, do the Dolphins swing? Achane, Love and Waddle on the field at the same time is fun to dream on. I'm sure McDaniel would find mismatch opportunities.



Caleb Downs S, Ohio State

The only reason Downs could slip out of the top 10 is because he's a safety. Miami's secondary has come on, but still needs reinforcements.



TJ Paker DE Clemson

The emergence of Robinson is a great sign, but Chubb has been injury prone. An edge setter is another definite need.



David Bailey DE/LB Texas Tech

Another pass rush option for Miami.



Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama

A huge RT, listed at 6-7 366, he could move inside to guard. Is he quick enough for Miami's zone blocking?



LT Overton DE Alabama

A big DE, described as a swiss army knife.



Keep an eye open for a trade up at quarterback, although that doesn't seem like big odds. If Dante Moore declares, three quarterbacks are projected in the first along with Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson. Kansas City moved up from 27th to nine for Patrick Mahomes. Not saying any of these guys are Mahomes, only not to rule out a deal up. Corner, defensive end, and offensive line appear to be the most likely option. Although, when Waddle missed a few plays after De'Von Achane's injury, it was a clear reminder that the Dolphins don't have much beyond those two.