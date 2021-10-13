Miami Dolphins 2018 Roster Versus Now

Pre-rebuild versus post re-build.Absent from this graphic is Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was a rookie.The roster was better in 2018. And that team still stunk. That team started 3-0, but finished 7-9, which means they went 4-9 to finish the year. Scary when your roster has gone through an extensive rebuild, and is less talented than a team that finished 4-9.We rebuilt into a condemned building.Had legit LT and RT. Minkah. Tannehill, regardless of what people think of him, has been pretty good since he left and I think led the NFL in QB rating one year and went to the playoffs. Cam Wake. Bobby McCain who provided a ton of leadership (another mistake Flores and Grier made was letting a fair bit of veteran leadership go). Xavien Howard, great then, this year no idea what is going on.At least then we had guys who played or could play at a pro bowl level. This year, besides Ogbah maybe, not sure there is a single player that is grading out above average?My 2 cents the blame lies more with Ross than Grier (although I massively blame Grier and Flores too), simply because when you go down this path you better make sure you have a good guy in place to execute on the plan and buy the groceries.P.S. it is also a bit scary when you are not even sure who is responsible for which decisions w regard to talent acquisition and disposal....Grier? Flores? Ross? I do not like these group grope organizational structures with no clear decision maker or accountabilityP.P.S. rubbing more salt in the wound, the 2018 roster was built by Tannenbaum. we have guys now that are worse than Tannenbaum, who can't get another NFL job. this defies the laws of physics. and double salt in the wound, Tannenbaum was on record before last years draft saying Herbert over Tua, and bigly at that!