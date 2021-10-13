 Miami Dolphins 2018 Roster Versus Now | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins 2018 Roster Versus Now

LarryLarry

LarryLarry

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
178
Reaction score
232
Age
50
Location
Miami
Pre-rebuild versus post re-build.
Absent from this graphic is Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was a rookie.
The roster was better in 2018. And that team still stunk. That team started 3-0, but finished 7-9, which means they went 4-9 to finish the year. Scary when your roster has gone through an extensive rebuild, and is less talented than a team that finished 4-9.
We rebuilt into a condemned building.
Had legit LT and RT. Minkah. Tannehill, regardless of what people think of him, has been pretty good since he left and I think led the NFL in QB rating one year and went to the playoffs. Cam Wake. Bobby McCain who provided a ton of leadership (another mistake Flores and Grier made was letting a fair bit of veteran leadership go). Xavien Howard, great then, this year no idea what is going on.
At least then we had guys who played or could play at a pro bowl level. This year, besides Ogbah maybe, not sure there is a single player that is grading out above average?
My 2 cents the blame lies more with Ross than Grier (although I massively blame Grier and Flores too), simply because when you go down this path you better make sure you have a good guy in place to execute on the plan and buy the groceries.
P.S. it is also a bit scary when you are not even sure who is responsible for which decisions w regard to talent acquisition and disposal....Grier? Flores? Ross? I do not like these group grope organizational structures with no clear decision maker or accountability
P.P.S. rubbing more salt in the wound, the 2018 roster was built by Tannenbaum. we have guys now that are worse than Tannenbaum, who can't get another NFL job. this defies the laws of physics. and double salt in the wound, Tannenbaum was on record before last years draft saying Herbert over Tua, and bigly at that!


7590738380038669958.jpg
 
Last edited:
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Starter
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
4,461
Reaction score
2,191

Gase Year 3 vs Flores Year 3

Here are the list of starters of the 2018 team. Not included on that list is Kenyan Drake and Mike Gesicki, who were not listed as starters to begin the season. Who put a more talented roster together? Gase was 7-9. Will Flores record be better this year? What has Flores accomplished that makes...
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
HarryBagpipe

HarryBagpipe

Meatus
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2007
Messages
7,908
Reaction score
3,001
Location
Fort lauderdale
bane said:
this is what happens when you tear a team down to the bare bones. It was not a good idea. Didn't like it then and I don't like it now.
Click to expand...
said it from the beginning....it was always a long con grier put on ross to keep his job safe as long as he could since he couldnt pass the buck anymore.....other teams go from bad to good in a couple to few years.......grier was always gonna make sure it looked like it was gonna be a long process.....hence the teardown
 
cullenbigcstill

cullenbigcstill

FinHeaven VIP
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2006
Messages
1,772
Reaction score
1,814
Location
Jacksonville, FL
You sound like you were in the Navy 😆

Yeah let's not blame the guy who's job it was (Grier), let's blame his superior .... yeah! 🤣 yeah definitely a Navy guy!
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
28,394
Reaction score
22,521
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
LarryLarry said:
Pre-rebuild versus post re-build.
Absent from this graphic is Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was a rookie.
The roster was better in 2018. And that team still stunk. That team started 3-0, but finished 7-9, which means they went 4-9 to finish the year. Scary when your roster has gone through an extensive rebuild, and is less talented than a team that finished 4-9.
We rebuilt into a condemned building.
Had legit LT and RT. Minkah. Tannehill, regardless of what people think of him, has been pretty good since he left and I think led the NFL in QB rating one year and went to the playoffs. Cam Wake. Bobby McCain who provided a ton of leadership (another mistake Flores and Grier made was letting a fair bit of veteran leadership go). Xavien Howard, great then, this year no idea what is going on.
At least then we had guys who played or could play at a pro bowl level. This year, besides Ogbah maybe, not sure there is a single player that is grading out above average?
My 2 cents the blame lies more with Ross than Grier, simply because when you go down this path you better make sure you have a good guy in place to execute on the plan and buy the groceries.


View attachment 86895
Click to expand...
Looks good on paper BUT...........

James was a liability and never lived up to his 1st round status, traded and is now out of the league.
Ted Larsen was always injured.
Jessie Davis according to this logic still sucks.
Still < Waddle
Amendola = to anyone else lining up now
O'Leary < Gesicki when he is used correctly
Old Gore < Gaskins

McMillian isn't even in the league anymore.
Alonso was a liability and never made a tackle closer than 5 yards downfield
Godchaux < Wilkins
Wake in 18 < Ogbah now

I am sorry but that roster talent wise was not as good as this one. Did they perform better, yes but arguing you'd rather have that roster and pretending it didn't need to be turned over completely is just stupid.
 
LarryLarry

LarryLarry

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
178
Reaction score
232
Age
50
Location
Miami
NY8123 said:
Looks good on paper BUT...........

James was a liability and never lived up to his 1st round status, traded and is now out of the league.
Ted Larsen was always injured.
Jessie Davis according to this logic still sucks.
Still < Waddle
Amendola = to anyone else lining up now
O'Leary < Gesicki when he is used correctly
Old Gore < Gaskins

McMillian isn't even in the league anymore.
Alonso was a liability and never made a tackle closer than 5 yards downfield
Godchaux < Wilkins
Wake in 18 < Ogbah now

I am sorry but that roster talent wise was not as good as this one. Did they perform better, yes but arguing you'd rather have that roster and pretending it didn't need to be turned over completely is just stupid.
Click to expand...
who on this roster is good?
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Starter
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
4,461
Reaction score
2,191
I bet that I could take 2018's roster and beat this one. Keep in mind, Drake and Gesicki are on that roster, just not listed as starters
 
O

opticblazed

Second String
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
1,154
Reaction score
935
NY8123 said:
Looks good on paper BUT...........

James was a liability and never lived up to his 1st round status, traded and is now out of the league.
Ted Larsen was always injured.
Jessie Davis according to this logic still sucks.
Still < Waddle
Amendola = to anyone else lining up now
O'Leary < Gesicki when he is used correctly
Old Gore < Gaskins

McMillian isn't even in the league anymore.
Alonso was a liability and never made a tackle closer than 5 yards downfield
Godchaux < Wilkins
Wake in 18 < Ogbah now

I am sorry but that roster talent wise was not as good as this one. Did they perform better, yes but arguing you'd rather have that roster and pretending it didn't need to be turned over completely is just stupid.
Click to expand...
You are Tripping. The current roster is garbage. Don't get me wrong. The 2018 roster was bad but this current roster is unbelievable bad.
 
Maybe Memories

Maybe Memories

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 21, 2004
Messages
829
Reaction score
136
Location
Los Angeles, Ca
Honestly the 2017 and 2018 teams were stacked… its such a depressing thing to think about when you start reading names…
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
28,394
Reaction score
22,521
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
opticblazed said:
You are Tripping. The current roster is garbage. Don't get me wrong. The 2018 roster was bad but this current roster is unbelievable bad.
Click to expand...
At the start of this season you would be hard pressed to find one single person who would say "yeah this 2021 roster is much worse than 2018 roster" arguing that fact now is like arguing you wouldn't have lost your leg in the car crash if you had bought a different car, either way the old car needed to replaced.
 
O

opticblazed

Second String
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
1,154
Reaction score
935
NY8123 said:
At the start of this season you would be hard pressed to find one single person who would say "yeah this 2021 roster is much worse than 2018 roster" arguing the fact now is like arguing you wouldn't have lost your leg in the car crash if you had bought a different car, either way the old car needed to replaced.
Click to expand...
Yep. I was a believer also. I have come realize this is a poorly constructed team. Sub par players up and down the roster. These guys get paid alot to evaluate talent and they got it wrong in a multitude of areas. Throw in very bad misses on first round talent and here you go. If you feel the talent is there then the obvious answer is the coaches and management
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

It is what it is
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
3,534
Reaction score
2,190
Location
South Park, Colorado
Chris Grier deconstructed his mediocre team and built a mediocre team in its place. The only difference was we wasted 3 off-seasons to get back to where we were in 2018.

If you continue to let mediocre people run your team you will continue to get mediocre results. Ross is a mad man if he lets Grier touch any picks or cap space this off-season.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom