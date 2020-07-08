Finfan83nj
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- May 5, 2010
- Messages
- 2,377
- Reaction score
- 5,708
- Location
- Miami, FL
Miami Dolphins 2020 training camp: Predicting potential pre-camp roster cuts
Over the weekend, the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported the NFL and NFL Players Association are considering a proposal to lower roster sizes from the standard 90-man preseason limit to...
www.thephinsider.com
- Nate Brooks, CB
- Matt Cole, WR
- Trent Harris, LB
- Tae Hayes, CB
- Jonathan Hubbard, T
- Kylan Johnson, LB
- Nick Kaltmayer, T
- Kirk Merritt, WR
- Calvin Munson, LB
- Chris Myarick, TE
- Adam Pankey, T
- Zach Sieler, DT
- Bryce Sterk, TE
- Ken Webster, CB