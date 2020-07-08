Miami Dolphins 2020 training camp: Predicting potential pre-camp roster cuts

Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 5, 2010
Messages
2,377
Reaction score
5,708
Location
Miami, FL
www.thephinsider.com

Miami Dolphins 2020 training camp: Predicting potential pre-camp roster cuts

Over the weekend, the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported the NFL and NFL Players Association are considering a proposal to lower roster sizes from the standard 90-man preseason limit to...
www.thephinsider.com www.thephinsider.com


  • Nate Brooks, CB
  • Matt Cole, WR
  • Trent Harris, LB
  • Tae Hayes, CB
  • Jonathan Hubbard, T
  • Kylan Johnson, LB
  • Nick Kaltmayer, T
  • Kirk Merritt, WR
  • Calvin Munson, LB
  • Chris Myarick, TE
  • Adam Pankey, T
  • Zach Sieler, DT
  • Bryce Sterk, TE
  • Ken Webster, CB
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 5, 2010
Messages
2,377
Reaction score
5,708
Location
Miami, FL
greasyObnoxious said:
Sieler is unlikely IMO
anyone else from that list would not surprise me.
Click to expand...
I think Tae Hayes makes the roster, he showed some promise in that NE game. Don’t think he had much opportunity prior to that though. Myarick also showed to be a receiving threat last preseason.
Tankersely is a likely cut considering he hasn’t played in two seasons.
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

I love lamp
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 2, 2007
Messages
8,549
Reaction score
2,538
Finfan83nj said:
I think Tae Hayes makes the roster, he showed some promise in that NE game. Don’t think he had much opportunity prior to that though. Myarick also showed to be a receiving threat last preseason.
Click to expand...
tough spot for Hayes. the top 4 CB's are locked in.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom