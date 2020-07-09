Finfan83nj
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- May 5, 2010
- Messages
- 2,430
- Reaction score
- 5,838
- Location
- Miami, FL
For a player who serves as the “last line of defense”, such a high rate of poor challenges can’t become normalized or accepted. McCain will need to shine better as a tackler and be more instinctive in free coverage if he’s going to be Miami’s long-term solution.
Miami Dolphins 2020 training camp preview: Safeties
In just over three weeks, the Miami Dolphins will open training camp for the 2020 season ahead — and with it face the prospect of building upon a promising “foundation” year. The Dolphi…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com