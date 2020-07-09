Miami Dolphins 2020 training camp preview: Safeties

Wouldn't be surprised if this is Bobbys last year with the team. Brandon Jones and Steven Parker are both more physically talented as safeties imo, and Bobby is too inconsistent in the slot which is why they moved him to safety in the first place. I don't think either Bobby or Rowe are long term solutions for this defense personally because I have seen too many of their warts in the past, but I have a lot of hope for both Jones and Parker because they are both so young and talented. Jones has a little Reshad thump in him!