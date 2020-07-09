Miami Dolphins 2020 training camp preview: Safeties

Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

For a player who serves as the “last line of defense”, such a high rate of poor challenges can’t become normalized or accepted. McCain will need to shine better as a tackler and be more instinctive in free coverage if he’s going to be Miami’s long-term solution.

Miami Dolphins 2020 training camp preview: Safeties

In just over three weeks, the Miami Dolphins will open training camp for the 2020 season ahead — and with it face the prospect of building upon a promising “foundation” year. The Dolphi…
TannDaMan17

TannDaMan17

Wouldn't be surprised if this is Bobbys last year with the team. Brandon Jones and Steven Parker are both more physically talented as safeties imo, and Bobby is too inconsistent in the slot which is why they moved him to safety in the first place. I don't think either Bobby or Rowe are long term solutions for this defense personally because I have seen too many of their warts in the past, but I have a lot of hope for both Jones and Parker because they are both so young and talented. Jones has a little Reshad thump in him!
 
Mach2

Mach2

Thanks for posting. I haven't read the piece yet, but I doubt there are many that believe BM is a long term solution at safety. There just weren't that many viable options.
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

If Rowe continues to play like he did at safety, I could see him staying. Bobby on the other hand, must improve drastically. I see the dolphins shopping for a FS next draft. From what I’ve seen next years crop is better than this last draft.
 
