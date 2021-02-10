Miami Dolphins 2021 projected offensive Line should see vast improvements

Left Tackle: Sewell (3rd Overall Pick)

Guard: Flowers

Center: Karras (in talks of being resigned)

Guard: Hunt (moved to his natural position)

Right Tackle: Jackson (shifted to Right Tackle)



2020 draft if you look at it on paper it was a success for us in spite of the many opinions we could have about Tua, or Noah. These players will see mayor improvements in 2021, but

this topic isn't about them. Last year's offensive line was a big improvement over 2019, but we still didn't even crack the top 20 overall in terms of penalties and sacks allowed. Part of

that reason is because some players weren't playing their natural positions, and the other reason is injuries. One of the biggest improvements this off season should be putting players

that naturally fit their positions. Hunt was a great pick, and toward the end of the season he showed stability at right tackle.



Sewell's presence would automatically make the offensive line better. Without a doubt he is one of the best offensive line prospects coming out of college for a long time. Pure athletic ability, strength,

pass protection awareness, and shines like no other prospect in the running game.



If Flowers remains healthy he would be our starting guard. When healthy I feel he does a good enough job to fill in the role. We should invest in a guard in the later rounds of this upcoming draft.



Karras was one of the least penalized centers in the league, and allowed a total of 2 sacks all season long. Not the best center in the league, but at least he was consistent last season for us. By far, he

took the most snaps out of any of our offensive linemen which is a big plus for us. That would be almost 300 snaps more than anyone else in that line.



Hunt was a good draft pick for us, but he is better suited at right guard. Throughout the end of the season at right tackle hunt ranked among the best believe it or not. During the last 7-8 games

he ranked 5th among right tackles in the league. That means that if Jackson were to go down then he would be able to adjust to right tackle just fine.



Ranking at all the tackles that were drafted in the first round, for the exception of Wirfs (started at right), Jackson did as good, or slightly better than guys that were drafted before him. He will have a

good year next season starting at right tackle for us if we happen to draft Sewell to replace him at left tackle.