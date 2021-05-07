 Miami Dolphins 2021 Schedule PREVIEW | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins 2021 Schedule PREVIEW

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Club Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
37
Reaction score
118
Age
43
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

Miami Dolphins 2021 Schedule Preview - Miami Dolphins

We are just one week away until the NFL releases the schedule for the upcoming season. And as always, Dolphins fans will be intrigued to see how many prime-time games they’re awarded. With the Fins being a 10-6 team last year, it would come as a shock if the NFL didn’t want Miami to be […]
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com

Would you like to see the Dolphins open up Week 1 on the road vs Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football as the stand-alone game?
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
20,527
Reaction score
13,123
Location
Columbus, OH
DolphinsTalk said:
dolphinstalk.com

Miami Dolphins 2021 Schedule Preview - Miami Dolphins

We are just one week away until the NFL releases the schedule for the upcoming season. And as always, Dolphins fans will be intrigued to see how many prime-time games they’re awarded. With the Fins being a 10-6 team last year, it would come as a shock if the NFL didn’t want Miami to be […]
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com

Would you like to see the Dolphins open up Week 1 on the road vs Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football as the stand-alone game?
Click to expand...
Only if you want this site to collapse with everyone claiming the FO is a failure, draft sucked, Tua isn't the guy because Miami lost a game on the road vs the defending champs to start the season.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
384
Reaction score
357
Age
28
Location
Florida
I don't care who we play or when. The goal is to beat every opponent and we shouldnt fear any game. Home or road, champs or the worst team.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
18,816
Reaction score
16,327
DolphinsTalk said:
dolphinstalk.com

Miami Dolphins 2021 Schedule Preview - Miami Dolphins

We are just one week away until the NFL releases the schedule for the upcoming season. And as always, Dolphins fans will be intrigued to see how many prime-time games they’re awarded. With the Fins being a 10-6 team last year, it would come as a shock if the NFL didn’t want Miami to be […]
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com

Would you like to see the Dolphins open up Week 1 on the road vs Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football as the stand-alone game?
Click to expand...

Too early! I'd like to see that game somewhere in the middle of the season after the team has gotten a chance to gel a little. Then in that game anythign can happen even a possible win.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom