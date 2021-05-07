DolphinsTalk
Miami Dolphins 2021 Schedule Preview - Miami Dolphins
We are just one week away until the NFL releases the schedule for the upcoming season. And as always, Dolphins fans will be intrigued to see how many prime-time games they’re awarded. With the Fins being a 10-6 team last year, it would come as a shock if the NFL didn’t want Miami to be […]
Would you like to see the Dolphins open up Week 1 on the road vs Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football as the stand-alone game?