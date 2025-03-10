Miami Dolphins 2025 Free Agency Signings! Zach Wilson, the new Starting QB for the Dolphins!

MrChadRico
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2018
- Messages
- 13,065
- Reaction score
- 29,352
- Age
- 40
- Location
- Kansas
They SIGNED A GUY I WANTED!!!
Last edited:
Mean while all Grier is hearing as Adriene yelling, "You can't win, Rocky!" Grier knows if he signs someone on day 1 he'll go on blast and if he doesn't make a move he'll go one blast.All I can hear is Mickeys voice from Rocky shouting “What are we waiting for?!!”
We need 9 startersI’m glad we aren’t wasting money in this garbage free agent market. Jags and Jets throwing around stupid money on terrible OL and DBs
I do not want Holland back. I'd take Greenlaw but Holland's tackling and attitude the last 2 years were awfulholland and greenlaw are out there. Safety market moving and yet holland still there.