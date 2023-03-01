 Miami Dolphins a team where players want to be. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins a team where players want to be.

1972forever

mrbunglez said:

Obviously the players in the league aren’t upset at all with Ross as the owner of the Dolphins. They probably look at Ross trying to recruit Brady and Payton as nothing more than an owner wanting to do whatever he thought was necessary to improve his team.

Only some members of the media love to attack Ross and the Dolphins. Because they root for other teams in the AFC East and they hate the thought that the Dolphins will soon be the best team in the AFC East.
 
1972forever said:
Agree. Alot of the media bias is geographical in nature.
 
