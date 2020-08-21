Miami Dolphins and NFL sports betting 2020

bottomline said: Certain sharp gamblers say this year has proved how little the "crowd" affects the initial line.



Very interesting topic, how much the lack of fans affects probability.





And yea I've talked to CKparrothead a bit about the fins and betting.



Hoping awsi dooger chimes in, ck told me he's pretty sharp



If the mods are ok with it, I'll be upping this thread throughout the season. It's legal now , you know hehehehehe Click to expand...

In hockey for instance, even in the bubble, there's an advantage in being the home team as you get last change and that allows you to dictate matchups to an extent. In football, except for the fact that teams are used to the turf type, I cant think of any other homefield perks except teams traveling from west to east...?, weather is another one I could think of...There will be an opportunity to hit books who sleep at the wheel as they adjust to this unusual season thats for sure.