Miami Dolphins and NFL sports betting 2020

It will be a though year for gamblers IMO... One of the main things will be how books figure home field advantage with no crowds, there's really no priors on that so making any kind of predictions here can only be subjective. Which leads me to believe they're going to cover their ass with bigger than usual holds... Nevermind games where a portion of the rosters are on the covid list.I havent checked how other sports have been priced in relation to this up to now, but none of those sports have the amount of crowd the NFL does either... It'll be interesting to see how they deal with it for sure...I'd sure like to hear @Awsi Dooger 's take on it...