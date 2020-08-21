 Miami Dolphins and NFL sports betting 2020 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins and NFL sports betting 2020

cwaller12

cwaller12

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 18, 2010
Messages
66
Reaction score
121
bottomline said:
Hey all,

Glad to be talking about football again.

I think the Miami Dolphins will be undervalued throughout the season, there might be some spots to take 'em.

What do you all think? Any other experienced sports bettors on the site? Cheers!
Click to expand...

I would be having a little go at the 10/1 for the AFC East. Ludicrous odds IMO.
 
B

Birdmond

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
5,500
Reaction score
5,391
I did bet on the Dolphins to win the East. Last year was the best year for gambling on the Dolphins. Early in the season I knew they would not cover and late in the season I knew they would. Paid for my golf membership and a few toys.
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
5,422
Reaction score
11,461
Location
Everywhere
Preseason probably not, but there are some games that have my interest. I tend to not bet on the fins though typically, one, they are hard to predict and two, it screws with my desired outcome of a game.
 
Aqua Shadow

Aqua Shadow

Formerly 1 Dol Fan
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 23, 2008
Messages
5,228
Reaction score
1,702
Location
La Crosse, WI
I took the Phins to win the afc East. There were some other division champs bets I made that I feel good about too. Also I’m going in on the young QBs for MVP
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
8,520
Reaction score
15,511
Birdmond said:
I did bet on the Dolphins to win the East. Last year was the best year for gambling on the Dolphins. Early in the season I knew they would not cover and late in the season I knew they would. Paid for my golf membership and a few toys.
Click to expand...
Betting on Miami to win the AFC East last year wasn't a gamble, it was a donation.
 
bottomline

bottomline

Aqua and coral forever - the home team
Joined
May 22, 2014
Messages
79
Reaction score
65
Location
Colombia
I don't like tying up my bets for so long.

Miami is usually one of the whipping boys of the league, rarely gets exposure on NFL network and espn...

This leads to some very high spreads that early bettors usually bet down.

Miami props are usually not sharp since no one really knows what Miami is doing lol
 
B

Birdmond

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
5,500
Reaction score
5,391
AdamD13 said:
Betting on Miami to win the AFC East last year wasn't a gamble, it was a donation.
Click to expand...

I don’t know anyone who bet on Miami to win th East LAST year. I bet on this year.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
15,625
Reaction score
34,922
Location
Montreal
It will be a though year for gamblers IMO... One of the main things will be how books figure home field advantage with no crowds, there's really no priors on that so making any kind of predictions here can only be subjective. Which leads me to believe they're going to cover their ass with bigger than usual holds... Nevermind games where a portion of the rosters are on the covid list.

I havent checked how other sports have been priced in relation to this up to now, but none of those sports have the amount of crowd the NFL does either... It'll be interesting to see how they deal with it for sure...

I'd sure like to hear @Awsi Dooger 's take on it...
 
Last edited:
bottomline

bottomline

Aqua and coral forever - the home team
Joined
May 22, 2014
Messages
79
Reaction score
65
Location
Colombia
NBP81 said:
It will be a though year for gamblers IMO... One of the main things will be how books figure home field advantage with no crowds, there's really no priors on that so making any kind of predictions here can only be subjective. Which leads me to believe they're going to cover their *** with bigger than usual holds... Nevermind games where a portion of the rosters are on the covid list.

I havent checked how other sports have been priced in relation to this up to now, but none of those sports have the amount of crowd the NFL does either... It'll be interesting to see how they deal with it for sure...

I'd sure like to hear @Awsi Dooger 's take on it...
Click to expand...
Certain sharp gamblers say this year has proved how little the "crowd" affects the initial line.

Very interesting topic, how much the lack of fans affects probability.


And yea I've talked to CKparrothead a bit about the fins and betting.

Hoping awsi dooger chimes in, ck told me he's pretty sharp

If the mods are ok with it, I'll be upping this thread throughout the season. It's legal now , you know hehehehehe
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
15,625
Reaction score
34,922
Location
Montreal
bottomline said:
Certain sharp gamblers say this year has proved how little the "crowd" affects the initial line.

Very interesting topic, how much the lack of fans affects probability.


And yea I've talked to CKparrothead a bit about the fins and betting.

Hoping awsi dooger chimes in, ck told me he's pretty sharp

If the mods are ok with it, I'll be upping this thread throughout the season. It's legal now , you know hehehehehe
Click to expand...
In hockey for instance, even in the bubble, there's an advantage in being the home team as you get last change and that allows you to dictate matchups to an extent. In football, except for the fact that teams are used to the turf type, I cant think of any other homefield perks except teams traveling from west to east...?, weather is another one I could think of...There will be an opportunity to hit books who sleep at the wheel as they adjust to this unusual season thats for sure.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom