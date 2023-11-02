 Miami Dolphins are #1 in Red Zone Efficiency (TD %). Are big, tall WRs overrated? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins are #1 in Red Zone Efficiency (TD %). Are big, tall WRs overrated?

In fairness the running game has been very productive near the goal line especially Mostert. I do think having a tall receiver going forward in Claypool will only help give more options.
 
normaldude said:
Big, tall WRs are often promoted as great red zone targets.

But Miami has been using small WRs, and is now ranked #1 in the NFL in red zone efficiency (TD %), by a wide margin.

NFL Football Stats - NFL Team Red Zone Scoring Percentage (TD only) | TeamRankings.com

NFL Football red zone scoring percentage (td only), by team.
www.teamrankings.com www.teamrankings.com

Are big, tall WRs overrated?
Click to expand...
No its not overrated we just happen to have one of the best offensive minds, with one of the most prolific offenses in NFL history. Miami is not the rule but the exception. These are special times folks, enjoy it .
 
This is a good question as teams keep throwing that 1 on 1 fade at the goal line. To me it is almost a wasted play. What is the success rate? Has to be sub 50%. Also, you're only using 2 of your players on that play. Why not open more options up. Even with big WRs defenses know how to defend it, too.

Big WRs are cool and all, but I would have to assume play calling, separation, and blocking (on run plays) have way more to do with success.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom