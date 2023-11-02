Miami Dolphins are #1 in Red Zone Efficiency (TD %). Are big, tall WRs overrated?

normaldude
Big, tall WRs are often promoted as great red zone targets.
But Miami has been using small WRs, and is now ranked #1 in the NFL in red zone efficiency (TD %), by a wide margin.
Are big, tall WRs overrated?
