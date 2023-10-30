Miami Dolphins at the Halfway Marker

So, officially halftime of the Kansas City game is halfway through the season, but we are essentially there with a 17-game season. And it's been an exciting first half!



The Miami Dolphins have the best record in the conference at 6-2, along with Kansas City, Jacksonville and Baltimore. Buffalo is 5-3 and those pesky Jets 4-3. So, the AFC East is quite the race. Seems so strange to see New England at 2-6 and in last place.



Biggest questions coming into the season were whether Mike McDaniel could make adjustments, after it looked like the league caught on late last season, and how much the offensive line would hold the Dolphins back.



Those are no longer questions as McDaniel has Miami's offense singing and the offensive line, until recent injuries, was probably the story of the year on the positive side of the ledger.



First Half Highlights

* The 70 burger against the Denver Broncos, who incidentally just held Kansas City to 9. What an awesome display of offensive fire power with 726 yards of total offense.



* Hill topping 1,000 yards already. He has been a difference maker every week.



* Tua leading in yards and quarterback ranking at 108. He is 5th in the ESPN rankings, which Josh Allen leads.



* Rookie Achane was averaging an insane 12.1 yards a carry, before getting hurt, highlighting a run game that has been phenomenal until late.



* Sweeping New England! I know they aren't a very good team, but that's still something.



* Tua staying healthy is a huge positive. Thankfully, he isn't getting hit much.



* The defense coming on, although this unit has had ups and downs. Wilkins and Seiler in the middle, Chubb, Phillips and AVG providing the pass rush.



First Half Low Lights



* Being on the wrong side of turnovers. As well as Tua has played, it seems like every game he has a bad, "head scratcher" interception. This has kept teams in games and could hurt the Dolphins against better opponents. Mostert has lost a few fumbles lately. To be fair, he's been a beast so far too.



* The secondary, supposed to be a strength, has thus far been the biggest weakness. To be fair, injuries have hurt. But Ramsey is back and both Holland and Howard could be soon.



* The Buffalo game was a negative. The Dolphins had no answers for Allen in that one.



* The Philly fan official was another negative and the 10-0 penalty total.



* Injuries, especially to the offensive line, have slowed the team.



Up Next...



Onto the second half! It looks like Miami is getting healthier at the right time.