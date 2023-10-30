 Miami Dolphins at the Halfway Marker | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins at the Halfway Marker

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
22,122
Reaction score
26,767
So, officially halftime of the Kansas City game is halfway through the season, but we are essentially there with a 17-game season. And it's been an exciting first half!

The Miami Dolphins have the best record in the conference at 6-2, along with Kansas City, Jacksonville and Baltimore. Buffalo is 5-3 and those pesky Jets 4-3. So, the AFC East is quite the race. Seems so strange to see New England at 2-6 and in last place.

Biggest questions coming into the season were whether Mike McDaniel could make adjustments, after it looked like the league caught on late last season, and how much the offensive line would hold the Dolphins back.

Those are no longer questions as McDaniel has Miami's offense singing and the offensive line, until recent injuries, was probably the story of the year on the positive side of the ledger.

First Half Highlights
* The 70 burger against the Denver Broncos, who incidentally just held Kansas City to 9. What an awesome display of offensive fire power with 726 yards of total offense.

* Hill topping 1,000 yards already. He has been a difference maker every week.

* Tua leading in yards and quarterback ranking at 108. He is 5th in the ESPN rankings, which Josh Allen leads.

* Rookie Achane was averaging an insane 12.1 yards a carry, before getting hurt, highlighting a run game that has been phenomenal until late.

* Sweeping New England! I know they aren't a very good team, but that's still something.

* Tua staying healthy is a huge positive. Thankfully, he isn't getting hit much.

* The defense coming on, although this unit has had ups and downs. Wilkins and Seiler in the middle, Chubb, Phillips and AVG providing the pass rush.

First Half Low Lights

* Being on the wrong side of turnovers. As well as Tua has played, it seems like every game he has a bad, "head scratcher" interception. This has kept teams in games and could hurt the Dolphins against better opponents. Mostert has lost a few fumbles lately. To be fair, he's been a beast so far too.

* The secondary, supposed to be a strength, has thus far been the biggest weakness. To be fair, injuries have hurt. But Ramsey is back and both Holland and Howard could be soon.

* The Buffalo game was a negative. The Dolphins had no answers for Allen in that one.

* The Philly fan official was another negative and the 10-0 penalty total.

* Injuries, especially to the offensive line, have slowed the team.

Up Next...

Onto the second half! It looks like Miami is getting healthier at the right time.
 
Last edited:
Can’t wait for the 2nd half and see how it unfolds
 
I see those bad int’s. Could they be a result of poor timing or just a brain fart by Tua? I ask because the O has relied heavily on timing passes and any miscue or misinterpretation could yield a incompletion or int one would think.
 
I'll throw Raheem Mostert into the positives. Kendall Lamm filling heroically for Armstead. Chubb coming on. 5 of the last 8 at home.
 
artdnj said:
I see those bad int’s. Could they be a result of poor timing or just a brain fart by Tua? I ask because the O has relied heavily on timing passes and any miscue or misinterpretation could yield a incompletion or int one would think.
Good question. Been wondering the same. I don't know if there are any commonalities with the interceptions, but the entire offense relies on timing so that's the best guess. In the first game against NE, I think Hill had his man by a step and Tua underthrew it. I think, with the way the game was going, he could have been more conservative there as other wide receivers were open on shorter routes. But with a bold offense, you've got to take the good with the bad to an extent.
 
Bopkin02 said:
I'll throw Raheem Mostert into the positives. Kendall Lamm filling heroically for Armstead. Chubb coming on. 5 of the last 8 at home.
Absolutely, Mostert is having a fantastic year. Heroically for Lamm is a great description.

The pass rush, in general, has been really good. Miami is probably one of the better blitzing teams. They certainly did that a lot with the prior regime. I think once the secondary is more stable, this defense could still be closer to top 10 than 18ish.
 
The offseason work by McDaniel has really paid off. The hiring of Butch Barry as the new offensive line coach was huge, paying big dividends, up to this point in the season.

The depth along the offensive line has been huge. Lamm, Cotton and Eichenberg really showed well against the Patriots on Sunday. Lamm as the starting LT has been a revelation.

The drafting of Achane was genius of Miami. The kid is so humble, as well as talented. An absolute perfect fit for the offense.

The defense has really come around since the 1st game of the season. Specifically the run defense, which currently ranks 4th in the league. Fangio's ability to call the blitz at best possible moments has been a thing of beauty. Miami leading in several blitz rate categories, is a testament to the smart way, blitzing is being utilized.

Van Ginkle's rise amongst the defenders, as a viable edge player has been fun to watch. He's been such a great heart and soul type player.

There is only one word that describes Tua and Hill, "Spectacular". What they do for this team and organization leaves me speechless.
 
Great post! @SF Dolphin Fan As always.

I don't worry too much about the TO ratio, for one, I believe this is one of the most random stat in football and it's also heavily influenced by the nature of this offense. Like literally the fastest snap to pass and a dude that's throwing to WRs who haven't even made their cut yet, it's mistake prone to say the least.... But the reward is quite nice. In other words, I wouldn't put an emphasis on keeping INTs down in this offense knowing full well this means toning down aggression...

This offense leads the league in everything basically... Let the defense get up to speed and deal with the TO ratio issue. IMO
 
I find it difficult to list the secondary overall as a disappointment. This is strictly because we have not had our projected starting secondary once all season. Ramsey missed the first 7 games. Howard has missed the last two. Needham missed 7 games. Holland missed this week. Elliot missed the Bills game. Brandon Jones has not been healthy and has missed games. Typically, this level of injuries would be devastating.
 
NBP81 said:
Great post! @SF Dolphin Fan As always.

I don't worry too much about the TO ratio, for one, I believe this is one of the most random stat in football and it's also heavily influenced by the nature of this offense. Like literally the fastest snap to pass and a dude that's throwing to WRs who haven't even made their cut yet, it's mistake prone to say the least.... But the reward is quite nice. In other words, I wouldn't put an emphasis on keeping INTs down in this offense knowing full well this means toning down aggression...

This offense leads the league in everything basically... Let the defense get up to speed and deal with the TO ratio issue. IMO
Well said. But I do hate turnovers. Then again, those 43-yard touchdown passes every game are nice too.

I love the way the defense is coming on.
 
ForksPhin said:
I find it difficult to list the secondary overall as a disappointment. This is strictly because we have not had our projected starting secondary once all season. Ramsey missed the first 7 games. Howard has missed the last two. Needham missed 7 games. Holland missed this week. Elliot missed the Bills game. Brandon Jones has not been healthy and has missed games. Typically, this level of injuries would be devastating.
No question the secondary has underperformed due to injuries. We finally got to see Ramsey and he made a big play that turned the momentum.

Once the Dolphins get Howard and Holland back, I think we'll see quarterbacks starting to hesitate a little bit. Then this defense could be really something.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
No question the secondary has underperformed due to injuries. We finally got to see Ramsey and he made a big play that turned the momentum.

Once the Dolphins get Howard and Holland back, I think we'll see quarterbacks starting to hesitate a little bit. Then this defense could be really something.
That’s my hope. The front seven has been turning things up a notch recently. We’re bringing pretty solid pressure and the run D has significantly improved. If we get the most talented secondary in the NFL healthy and playing together, we have serious potential.

Combine that with an offense that can score at will and this second half could be something special.
 
I have been impressed with Elliot and was not overly excited when the Dolphins signed him. Holland has been great and would love to see all his potential when he isn't covering other weaknesses in the other 3 or 4 DB's. Howard may be losing some skills but is a thinker and can be effective helping in the TO ratio. Now seeing Ramsey....holy HAnnah he looked great! I just hope all 4 can play at once and that happens when the games matter the most (hopefully playoffs). Then if Needham can regain form and we still have Darth Kader in there then I would be shocked to see this lineup not dominate.

Being the biggest weakness and knowing that the potential fix is in the healthy already existing personnel is sooooooooo exciting
 
