TEAMS WITH THE MOST AT STAKE IN WEEK 9
|Team
|Chances with win
|Chances with loss
|Leverage
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|79%
|52%
|27%
|Miami Dolphins
|85%
|59%
|26%
|Seattle Seahawks
|87%
|63%
|24%
|Atlanta Falcons
|44%
|20%
|24%
|Los Angeles Chargers
|67%
|43%
|24%
|Los Angeles Rams
|35%
|12%
|23%
2022 NFL Playoff Picture: Miami Dolphins boost playoff chances to 85% with a Week 10 win over the Cleveland Browns | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF
According to PFF's model, the Miami Dolphins have an 85% chance of making the playoffs with a Week 10 win. Their chances fall to 59% with a loss.
www.pff.com