Miami Dolphins boost playoff chances to 85% with a Week 10 win

TEAMS WITH THE MOST AT STAKE IN WEEK 9

TeamChances with winChances with lossLeverage
Tampa Bay Buccaneers79%52%27%
Miami Dolphins85%59%26%
Seattle Seahawks87%63%24%
Atlanta Falcons44%20%24%
Los Angeles Chargers67%43%24%
Los Angeles Rams35%12%23%

2022 NFL Playoff Picture: Miami Dolphins boost playoff chances to 85% with a Week 10 win over the Cleveland Browns | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

According to PFF's model, the Miami Dolphins have an 85% chance of making the playoffs with a Week 10 win. Their chances fall to 59% with a loss.
