With Fangio coming in, I have no doubt he is expecting every player on the defense to complete for a starting position, including Iggy.



No mention of Kohou or Needham were made in this particular article but I would assume they are both ahead of Iggy and Smith at this time. Once Needham is fully recovered from his injury, I would suspect he will be on the field before either Smith or Iggy but I think Smith will eventually overtake Needham and Iggy as the season goes along.



Kohou is the 2nd best CB right now with Ramsey out and Apple has a chance to overtake Iggy and Needham for playing time with a good preseason.



As long as they don’t have injuries to the CB position like they had last year, they should be fine until Ramsey is able to return.