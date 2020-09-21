Miami Dolphins coaching changes may be the problem

mohammer

Chad O’Shea, Dave DeGuglielmo, and Tony Oden were all fired at the end of the year. Of the three, O’Shea was the bigger surprise.

When a team hires a new head coach they assemble a staff exactly like Brian Flores did when he took the job with the Miami Dolphins. You also expect that staff to stick around longer than a year. Instead, some of them are bailed in lateral moves. Even defensive coordinator Patrick Graham left to take the DC role with the New York Giants.

Coming into the, there were many questions about the Miami Dolphins. Chiefly, Chan Gailey shouldn’t be the OC simply because he isn’t likely going to last but a season or two. And second, the hiring of a high-school coach to handle the secondary.

So far no fan in the right mind could say these moves are paying off. I know its too early to tell but to me I think the team took a step back mainly because of all the coaching changes.
 
mohammer said:
I know its too early to tell but to me I think the team took a step back mainly because of all the coaching changes.
You essentially nullify your core premise (if there really is one) with your internal contradiction.

On one hand you "know" on the other hand you "think."

I'm going to vote you don't know AND it's too early too tell.

:lol:
 
