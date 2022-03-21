Miami Dolphins Coaching Staff Org chart

This is my latest Organizational Chart for the Miami Dolphins.Beside the new coaches (Ide'd with an asterisk), only Adam Lachance seems to be a new face.He isn't - he had the same position last year but reported to the FA (Football Administration) department.It's clear to me we have increased our coaching staff in raw numbers. I feel the support just under the Offensive and Defensive Co-Ordinator's deserves attention. There is more support for those coaches than before. This is to me, along with the overall increase in coaching personnel, an indication that the new administration will be focusing more on individual player performance across the board.One new title I like is the "QB, passing game coordinator". Exactly how that will be used is unknown to me, but it clearly put some specific emphasis on the passing game.