Miami Dolphins’ current view of Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert might surprise you

As the Miami Dolphins have been studying college talent and meeting to develop an organizational plan for the NFL Combine in Indianapolis next week, the team’s emerging view at the top of the quarterback class might surprise some.

Firstly, the club’s view of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not of a slam-dunk pick near the top the draft. At least not yet. The Dolphins will go through the process of vetting Tagovailoa at the Combine and beyond, as other teams will, before deciding if he’s worth the No. 5 overall selection, which Miami holds in the first round of the April draft.

Secondly, the club has an increasingly positive view of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

Miami Dolphins' current view of Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert might surprise you

As the Miami Dolphins have been studying college talent and meeting to develop an organizational plan for the NFL Combine in Indianapolis next week, the team’s emerging view at the top of the quarterback class might surprise some.
As entertaining as they might be, all mock drafts are completely useless until the combine and free agency.
 
Didn't Ross talk positive about Herbert last year before and after he declared to stay his senior year?

I doubt much has changed there.

Definitely wouldn't shock me if they would take Herbert at 5. Even if TT was still there.
 
I really do not want Herbert, there’s just too many question marks (leadership, love if football, accuracy, decision making). However when I Give it some thought, Herbert reeks of a Chris Grier pick. I’ll root for him, as I would anyone in a fins uniform, but it sucks that we’d likely be in another 3-7 years of purgatory.
 
I hate using this term, but this is a textbook smokescreen. Dolphins can't hide the fact that Grier went to numerous Alabama games to scout Tua.

As for Herbert, they were ready to sell the farm to draft him last off-season. This doesn't surprise me.
 
It would be perfectly on brand for the Dolphins to ditch Tannehill after failing to develop him properly and build a winning team around him only to draft a replacement who is nearly a mirror image of him, and then fail to develop him and build a winning team around him.
 
mfish41 said:
I hate using this term, but this is a textbook smokescreen. Dolphins can't hide the fact that Grier went to numerous Alabama games to scout Tua.

As for Herbert, they were ready to sell the farm to draft him last off-season. This doesn't surprise me.
so yes, could be a smoke, but I wouldn’t discount the fact that they may like Herbert and also Love for instance.

Those players have been talked about with Dolphin interest also, question is how far of a gap to Tua in their minds.
 
Tua is their guy, but at what cost? Miami must use the combine to determine the difference in their books with the next set of qb's and if it is worth staying at 5
 
IMO its either Tua or Love, the Dolphins put scouting resources on Love last year when there was no chance to draft him. Thats a loud statement, and Tua may be the best talent since Luck and they have poured a ton into Bama games, hell the entire front office and owner when to the bowl game when he couldnt play.
 
