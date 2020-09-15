Miami Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer Press Conference | September 15, 2020

Fin Fan in Cali
Gase would of blamed it on some player or unit. Love that he takes accountability, now lets hope the next time we see Cam/Pats we punch them right in the mouth.Coach taking ownership.
I do remember the one play the defense got caught looking in the backfield and not staying in there lane, not setting the edge, and that run went to the right for a good run by the Pats. I saw that before the ball was handed off and I was like noooo!I don't think the scheme really mattered on that game. The fact is our defense got pushed around by NE.
Oh the scheme defintely matter as well as play calling. The scheme and play calling allowed Cam and NE to dictate the game. The Dolphins didn't play a scheme and didn't call a game that said you're not running the ball. If you want to win then Cam is going to have to throw to those unfamiliar reciever not named edleman against our man coverage. Not to mention he's going ot have to make those decision quickly and accurately because we're coming after him.I don't think the scheme really mattered on that game. The fact is our defense got pushed around by NE.
What I mean is their offense didn't do anything special.....we knew what was coming and just couldn't stop it. Our Dline lost at the LOS all game long. The only one that had a good game up front was Wilkins.Oh the scheme defintely matter as well as play calling. The scheme and play calling allowed Cam and NE to dictate the game. The Dolphins didn't play a scheme and didn't call a game that said you're not running the ball. Instead Cam is going to have to throw to those unfamiliar reciever not named edleman against our man coverage to win. Not to mention he's going ot have to make those decision quickly and accurately because we're coming after him.
Yes! They loss because the scheme didn't match up well against what NE was doing to us upfront. Think about the Patriots. Would they have sat back and allowed a QB to run at them or are they coming down hill on run blitz to cut that crap out? Not to mention bring just enough pressure while dropping into zone anticipating that quick throw to Edleman on the slant.What I mean is their offense didn't do anything special.....we knew what was coming and just couldn't stop it. Our Dline lost at the LOS all game long. The only one that had a good game up front was Wilkins.