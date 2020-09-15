Miami Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer Press Conference | September 15, 2020

Danny said: What I mean is their offense didn't do anything special.....we knew what was coming and just couldn't stop it. Our Dline lost at the LOS all game long. The only one that had a good game up front was Wilkins. Click to expand...

Yes! They loss because the scheme didn't match up well against what NE was doing to us upfront. Think about the Patriots. Would they have sat back and allowed a QB to run at them or are they coming down hill on run blitz to cut that crap out? Not to mention bring just enough pressure while dropping into zone anticipating that quick throw to Edleman on the slant.The D-Coordinator called a scared and conservative game until he had no choice and by then it was too late. It didn't the with offense turned the ball over.