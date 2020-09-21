Miami Dolphins failed to sell 12,000 tickets for Sunday’s game

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the Dolphins were only able to move 11,075 of their allowed 13,000 tickets to Sunday’s game. With Bills fans unable to travel down from New York because of a mandatory two-week quarantine upon their return and advice from the Erie County Department of Health, it put a massive dent in the interest level for the tickets.

Anecdotally, it looked like a healthy contingent of fans in the stands were wearing the dark blue, red, and white of the Bills instead of the teal and orange Dolphins colors. Bills players and coaches didn’t mention the crowd at all in the post-game comments that I’ve heard and read.
Not really surprised to be honest. The fake noise in these no fan stadiums is a little unsettling
 
Hell, even with no virus, I see no upside in going to a game in September.

Rather be in my house with my drinks/food/nice new TV oh and not sweating my *** off as soon as I get into the parking lot.
 
