 Miami Dolphins Famiglia Let's All Appreciate this 2020 season

PASQUALE

PASQUALE

I for one am so excited to be in this position (who *ucking knew right). We are one of 18 teams still alive to win Super Bowl LV (that is the goal for all 32 teams is it not)! Wow! Hats off to COTY Brian Flores and GMOTY Chris Grier! Our expectations of this team was low, (I thought 9-7 no playoffs yet). We did not expect this (none of us tell the truth). Yet, here we are 1 win away from 11-5 and a playoff berth! Which by the way I predicted for 2021 not 2020. Baby steps was my goal with us winning it all in Super Bowl LVIII we are just a bit ahead of schedule (because of our Defense and Coach). This experience for this 2nd youngest team in NFL is pure grand with gravy on top. There should be no gripes we love this team and its players WIN or LOSE. You all know me for so long and I have been here through the GOOD, the BAD, and the UGLY. We are the fans of the greatest NFL team in the history of the NFL established in 1966 and our history is bar none! We are on the right path and come Sunday, let the chips fall where they may WIN or LOSE. We our all MIAMI DOLPHANS!!!! WIN or LOSE. GO DOLPHINS SHOW US FANS and make us proud!!!!
 
C

CSONKA1966

People forget how far we have come. Many teams have tried to do what we have done in two yrs. What we have done is unbelievable. We might play in the ployoffs and have the 3rd pick in the draft , plus everything else positive have going on. Yet our fan base is still not happy. We have better draft picks in this yrs draft along with good free agent money . That being said we should be in the playoff playing with house money.
 
Danny

Danny

Shouldn't it be Famiglia?
 
