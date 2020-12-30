Miami Dolphins Familia Let's All Appreciate this 2020 season

I for one am so excited to be in this position (who *ucking knew right). We are one of 18 teams still alive to win Super Bowl LV (that is the goal for all 32 teams is it not)! Wow! Hats off to COTY Brian Flores and GMOTY Chris Grier! Our expectations of this team was low, (I thought 9-7 no playoffs yet). We did not expect this (none of us tell the truth). Yet, here we are 1 win away from 11-5 and a playoff berth! Which by the way I predicted for 2021 not 2020. Baby steps was my goal with us winning it all in Super Bowl LVIII we are just a bit ahead of schedule (because of our Defense and Coach). This experience for this 2nd youngest team in NFL is pure grand with gravy on top. There should be no gripes we love this team and its players WIN or LOSE. You all know me for so long and I have been here through the GOOD, the BAD, and the UGLY. We are the fans of the greatest NFL team in the history of the NFL established in 1966 and our history is bar none! We are on the right path and come Sunday, let the chips fall where they may WIN or LOSE. We our all MIAMI DOLPHANS!!!! WIN or LOSE. GO DOLPHINS SHOW US FANS and make us proud!!!!