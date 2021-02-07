Miami Dolphins' Fans' Standards

Thomas was on a winning team 8 of the 12 years he played for the Dolphins. The Dolphins also went to the playoffs 5 times while Thomas was the starting MLB. Jason Taylor was on those same teams and he was elected to the HOF the first time he was eligible which is when he should have been elected.

‘Thomas wasn’t responsible for the fact the offense just wasn’t very good during his years with the Dolphins. He played as well or better than any other MLB except perhaps Ray Lewis during his years in the NFL and the fact is that during his 12 years with the team the Dolphins did have an overall winning record. Saying the defense didn’t play well in the 4th quarter of some games is fair. Yet the last I checked, there are 11 guys on the defense and not just one.



Based on your criteria, I have to conclude that you don’t believe Taylor should be in the HOF either since he was a player on the same defenses Thomas played on with the Dolphins.