Miami Dolphins' Fans' Standards

OmegaPhinsFan

I see a lot of crying about Howard, Zach and Flores being snubbed. Fans seem to never associate wins with the players/coaches. You want these guys to get respect? Then win. It is simple. Raise your standards. Why did Stefanski get his honor? He won more. It was simple. Why did Donald win his honor? You guessed it. Zach Thomas did not win a lot. His 4th quarter defenses were pulverized in the 4th quarter. He couldn't cover tight ends. It is a tough pill to swallow. Miami for decades has been irrelevant. You want accolades? Then win. Hit on draft picks, hit on the qb, figure out why so many linemen have to get drafted or signed AND why the rest of the NFL plays chess, while picking skilled players. Stop cheering mediocrity. Go Phins!
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Didn't you predict 4 wins last year and we won 10? The year before you predicted 0 wins and ranted and raved about Tanking for Tua (who you now want dumped for Watson). So, we seem to be averaging 5.5 wins over what you predict. Just saying.
 
OmegaPhinsFan

Fin-Loco said:
Didn't you predict 4 wins last year and we won 10? The year before you predicted 0 wins and ranted and raved about Tanking for Tua (who you now want dumped for Watson). So, we seem to be averaging 5.5 wins over what you predict. Just saying.
Stop personally attacking me.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

OmegaPhinsFan said:
Stop personally attacking me.
I'm not personally attacking you. I'm simply citing your past predictions.
cant hear you season 11 GIF by The Voice
 
OmegaPhinsFan

Fin-Loco said:
Didn't you predict 4 wins last year and we won 10? The year before you predicted 0 wins and ranted and raved about Tanking for Tua (who you now want dumped for Watson). So, we seem to be averaging 5.5 wins over what you predict. Just saying.
Didnt you call Tua trash and also say Herbert was in a weak conf in college?
 
Danny

Danny

OmegaPhinsFan said:
I see a lot of crying about Howard, Zach and Flores being snubbed. Fans seem to never associate wins with the players/coaches. You want these guys to get respect? Then win. It is simple. Raise your standards. Why did Stefanski get his honor? He won more. It was simple. Why did Donald win his honor? You guessed it. Zach Thomas did not win a lot. His 4th quarter defenses were pulverized in the 4th quarter. He couldn't cover tight ends. It is a tough pill to swallow. Miami for decades has been irrelevant. You want accolades? Then win. Hit on draft picks, hit on the qb, figure out why so many linemen have to get drafted or signed AND why the rest of the NFL plays chess, while picking skilled players. Stop cheering mediocrity. Go Phins!
So by your standards Dan Marino should not be in the HOF cause he never won a ring. Sure it helps when you win but we shouldn't just disregard everything a player does just because he was on a team that wasn't good enough. No player can win all by himself. It's not fair to punish the player because the rest of the team didn't do enough to win.
 
traptses

traptses

If team wins are the reason why individual players win individual rewards, then why did Donald win over Watt? Why did Stefanski win over McDermott? Why was Justin Herbert even any conversation?
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

OmegaPhinsFan said:
Didnt you call Tua trash and also say Herbert was in a weak conf in college?
Yep. I had a moment of weakness after the Bills loss. Called him trash when I was ticked off about losing a game that could have had us in the playoffs. However, when I calmed down, I realized and remembered what he's working with. So, I'm human. Give me a knock for that. Doesn't matter.

Yes I called Pac 12 weak. Because it is weak. Sherbert is the new Rivers or Stafford. Not a lot of wins but a lot of stats. I'm still happier with Tua.
 
1

1972forever

Thomas was on a winning team 8 of the 12 years he played for the Dolphins. The Dolphins also went to the playoffs 5 times while Thomas was the starting MLB. Jason Taylor was on those same teams and he was elected to the HOF the first time he was eligible which is when he should have been elected.
‘Thomas wasn’t responsible for the fact the offense just wasn’t very good during his years with the Dolphins. He played as well or better than any other MLB except perhaps Ray Lewis during his years in the NFL and the fact is that during his 12 years with the team the Dolphins did have an overall winning record. Saying the defense didn’t play well in the 4th quarter of some games is fair. Yet the last I checked, there are 11 guys on the defense and not just one.

Based on your criteria, I have to conclude that you don’t believe Taylor should be in the HOF either since he was a player on the same defenses Thomas played on with the Dolphins.
 
