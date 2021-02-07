Miami Dolphins' Fans' Standards

OmegaPhinsFan
I see a lot of crying about Howard, Zach and Flores being snubbed. Fans seem to never associate wins with the players/coaches. You want these guys to get respect? Then win. It is simple. Raise your standards. Why did Stefanski get his honor? He won more. It was simple. Why did Donald win his honor? You guessed it. Zach Thomas did not win a lot. His 4th quarter defenses were pulverized in the 4th quarter. He couldn't cover tight ends. It is a tough pill to swallow. Miami for decades has been irrelevant. You want accolades? Then win. Hit on draft picks, hit on the qb, figure out why so many linemen have to get drafted or signed AND why the rest of the NFL plays chess, while picking skilled players. Stop cheering mediocrity. Go Phins!