Miami Dolphins football thread.

It doesn't look like many people are still interested in the remaining of the season outside of looking for people to get fired or the 2025 draft but **** it! I am...

I think the Fins can get themselves over .500 football in the next handful of games if they play their cards right...

FIrst and foremost, I think the D can handle itself given the QB they'll have to face in that stretch. I also don't think they performed all that bad given the situation they were put in in the Bills game.

I also think they can run the ball well if it's their main gameplan focus. One thing I really like about Mcdaniel is the new things he incorporates continiously. It's often very clever and has the rest of the league copying it.

At the same time, it does feel like the innovation is outpacing the ability of the players to really get a solid grasp of a foundation state.

Well now he's forced to backup some and just play conservative ball on offense. It's going to be interesting to see how he deals with it this time around.
 
I suppose it’s always interesting to watch how the team/season unfolds itself to know where, when and if we will need to pivot.
 
This current team is talented enough to tread water until Tua comes back and make a playoff push. Trench play will decide how hard that push is.
 
Yep , we still have talent
 
Getting a glimpse of other games since the beginning of the season... Fins aren't all that ****ed tbh...
 
I'm curious to see huntely in the line up
 
I think the only way this season is saved is if McDaniel can unlock Huntley's skillset in a big way.

I'd hate to see them barely win with Skylar and stick with him. There's no upside there.
 
The fact he was part of the Washington staff that changed their scheme to accommodate a QB like RG3 sure is intriguing. He does know how for sure, will he implement it?
 
to areas of concern, three really
!. Huntley, can he get ready quick, and will he succeed?
2. Can McD create an O with him, he had to be better with Tua, and now he has to do something without him
3. Oline against stacked box (aligns with coaching/play calling)
 
Nbp81 is really helping keep this site alive. The trolls are taking over, trying to be the cowherd and simms of finheaven.com. I don't have them on ignore, but yall need to quit responding to them. It clutters up every good thread and honestly the people responding every time are just as irritating. I think actively ignoring shows tactical discipline.
Also, I'm still going to hope for a playoff push until I can't, Fins up!
 
