Miami Dolphins football thread.

It doesn't look like many people are still interested in the remaining of the season outside of looking for people to get fired or the 2025 draft but **** it! I am...



I think the Fins can get themselves over .500 football in the next handful of games if they play their cards right...



FIrst and foremost, I think the D can handle itself given the QB they'll have to face in that stretch. I also don't think they performed all that bad given the situation they were put in in the Bills game.



I also think they can run the ball well if it's their main gameplan focus. One thing I really like about Mcdaniel is the new things he incorporates continiously. It's often very clever and has the rest of the league copying it.



At the same time, it does feel like the innovation is outpacing the ability of the players to really get a solid grasp of a foundation state.



Well now he's forced to backup some and just play conservative ball on offense. It's going to be interesting to see how he deals with it this time around.