DKphin
Active Roster
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2008
- Messages
- 14,264
- Reaction score
- 5,536
- Location
- Pattaya, Thailand
The Dolphins shouldn't have many regrets over their roster over the last two decades. They should have regrets over the players they drafted in the first place.
Miami Dolphins gave up on two players too soon but the list pretty much stops right there.
The Miami Dolphins are at a crossroads with several players after the 2023 season comes to an end and they need to avoid history repeating itself. After the 20
phinphanatic.com