Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Postgame Press Conference | Week 1 at New England

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Coach Flores is beat, and disappointed. Need to learn from this week, and bring it next week. :ffic: Coach said no excuses.
 
D

DolfanISS

He’s Patriots tree no doubt. Says nothing but is respectful and nice about it instead of smug.
 
A

ANMoore

Jerrysanders said:
I hope he's disappointed because he understands firing O'shea to hire Chan Gailey was a stupid decision.
for whatever reason i guess many weren’t happy w/ osheas offense in house. I was a fan, but if the communication issues were oline related it was evident
 
J

Jerrysanders

Fin Fan in Cali said:
It is easy to jump on him after one game. It is just that one game.
True, but we knew Gailey offenses sucked going back to his days with the Bills and the Jets, today just confirmed our fears, his offenses looked outdated with the Jets and even more so now.
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Jerrysanders said:
True, but we knew Gailey offenses sucked going back to his days with the Bills and the Jets, today just confirmed our fears, his offenses looked outdated with the Jets and even more so now.
Let's see how the rest of the season goes before you throw the towel in. We didn't help ourselves as a team today.
 
