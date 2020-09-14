Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Postgame Press Conference | Week 1 at New England

Fin Fan in Cali
I hope he's disappointed because he understands firing O'shea to hire Chan Gailey was a stupid decision.Coach Flores is beat, and disappointed. Need to learn from this week, and bring it next week.
It is easy to jump on him after one game. It is just that, one game.I hope he's disappointed because he understands firing O'shea to hire Chan Gailey was a stupid decision.
for whatever reason i guess many weren’t happy w/ osheas offense in house. I was a fan, but if the communication issues were oline related it was evidentI hope he's disappointed because he understands firing O'shea to hire Chan Gailey was a stupid decision.
True, but we knew Gailey offenses sucked going back to his days with the Bills and the Jets, today just confirmed our fears, his offenses looked outdated with the Jets and even more so now.It is easy to jump on him after one game. It is just that one game.
Let's see how the rest of the season goes before you throw the towel in. We didn't help ourselves as a team today.True, but we knew Gailey offenses sucked going back to his days with the Bills and the Jets, today just confirmed our fears, his offenses looked outdated with the Jets and even more so now.