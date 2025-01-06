 Miami Dolphins Heartbreak 2024 Season Edition | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins Heartbreak 2024 Season Edition

It's that time of year, and this year we missed the playoffs.

1 GM Chris Grier. Who famously said "I think the media worries more about our Offensive Line than I do."

2 Offensive Line. We had a Practice Squad player start a game this year.

3 Mike McDaniel and his play calling. "Mr. Screen Pass." Mike also cannot make a back-up QB playbook. His plays require freaking algebra to be done in the huddle.

4 Tua's reckless play. He cannot keep running head first into an NFL DB's knee. Concussion-3, Tua-0. Ross invested a lot of money in Tua this year, which is why he had him sit for 4 games.

5 A loss to the stinkin' Jets

Y'all have some to add?
 
6. 25 years without a playoff win and counting.
 
