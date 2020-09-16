mrbunglez
Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 9,727
- Reaction score
- 6,863
- Location
- West Palm Beach
Miami Dolphins: Here's how Tua Tagovailoa improves from the sideline
Although Tua Tagovailoa suited up for the Dolphins’ opener, that uniform was just as clean after the game as it was before it.
So what gives the Dolphins reason to think he inched closer to being ready?
Several things, all falling under the umbrella of Tagovailoa not just being a student of the game, but a student during the game.
Tagovailoa spent the afternoon with a helmet equipped to eavesdrop as offensive coordinator Chan Gailey called plays in for quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. He carried a tablet, studying in-game adjustments with Fitzpatrick. He asked questions. Sometimes, he gave answers. He saw how the speed of NFL games is unlike what he experienced in college.
And, the Dolphins say, Tagovailoa was up to speed on all of it.
Read the rest at:
https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/sports/nfl/2020/09/16/tua-extra-set-eyes-fitz/5815281002/
Although Tua Tagovailoa suited up for the Dolphins’ opener, that uniform was just as clean after the game as it was before it.
So what gives the Dolphins reason to think he inched closer to being ready?
Several things, all falling under the umbrella of Tagovailoa not just being a student of the game, but a student during the game.
Tagovailoa spent the afternoon with a helmet equipped to eavesdrop as offensive coordinator Chan Gailey called plays in for quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. He carried a tablet, studying in-game adjustments with Fitzpatrick. He asked questions. Sometimes, he gave answers. He saw how the speed of NFL games is unlike what he experienced in college.
And, the Dolphins say, Tagovailoa was up to speed on all of it.
Read the rest at:
https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/sports/nfl/2020/09/16/tua-extra-set-eyes-fitz/5815281002/