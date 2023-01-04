Miami Dolphins jobs could be on the line if team loses Sunday

This isn’t unexpected if we are being realistic. Stephen Ross views his window of winning a Super Bowl as a small one. He attempted to make bold moves last year with Bruce Beal that triggered an investigation by the league and resulted in his suspension, a massive fine, loss of draft picks, and Beal being removed as the owner-in-waiting.



Why? Because he wants Sean Payton. Because he wants Tom Brady. Because he wants to win and no longer has the patience to let everything develop in front of him.



In 2019, he gave Chris Grier full authority to dismantle the roster and rebuild with Brian Flores. That didn’t go well. Draft picks were wasted, free agent money was not well spent, trades made have not worked out and Grier himself saddled himself with a quarterback who has had two known concussions and potentially a third, this year alone.