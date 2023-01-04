 Miami Dolphins jobs could be on the line if team loses Sunday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins jobs could be on the line if team loses Sunday

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
29,511
Reaction score
29,683
Location
Columbus, OH
phinphanatic.com

Report: Miami Dolphins jobs could be on the line if team loses Sunday

The Miami Dolphins could be having another overhaul if the team loses on Sunday to the Jets, according to a report. Armando Salguero who left the Miami Her...
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com

This isn’t unexpected if we are being realistic. Stephen Ross views his window of winning a Super Bowl as a small one. He attempted to make bold moves last year with Bruce Beal that triggered an investigation by the league and resulted in his suspension, a massive fine, loss of draft picks, and Beal being removed as the owner-in-waiting.

Why? Because he wants Sean Payton. Because he wants Tom Brady. Because he wants to win and no longer has the patience to let everything develop in front of him.

In 2019, he gave Chris Grier full authority to dismantle the roster and rebuild with Brian Flores. That didn’t go well. Draft picks were wasted, free agent money was not well spent, trades made have not worked out and Grier himself saddled himself with a quarterback who has had two known concussions and potentially a third, this year alone.
Click to expand...
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
29,511
Reaction score
29,683
Location
Columbus, OH
SeasonsMusic said:
Honestly, I am fine with this, you cant go 8-3 to missing the playoffs, its just absolutely pathetic.
Click to expand...
I don't think Mcdaniel should be fired, but Boyer and Grier definitely need to go but I don't want a new GM to have to be forced to have McDaniel as his coach. IF it has to happen it has to be everyone. No stragglers, that's been part of the problem. We need a GM AND HC that are both on the same page.
 
Michigan Mike

Michigan Mike

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2004
Messages
1,108
Reaction score
1,521
Location
Saranac, Michigan
At a minimum, they need to look at replacing the DC and special teams coach. Even taking injuries into consideration, the defense has struggled this year with the basics like making a tackle and having a CB cover a receiver instead of a LB.

They should also bring in an experienced coach to mentor McDaniel and teach him the finer points of being a HC - clock and timeout management, making halftime adjustments and the like.

Overall, the team has been very lackluster and taken on the personality of the coach, which is not a good thing.

I am willing to give McDaniel and Tua a pass for this year but would expect improvement/durability next year or they would be the next ones out the door.
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
33,882
Reaction score
49,854
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
Key words "His bold moved with Bruce...." Ya ****in' dumb dumb, sell the ****in' team already and go develop land.
 
R

Regulus

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 20, 2005
Messages
1,061
Reaction score
745
I would be upset if we fired McDaniel. He’s the first coach we’ve hired that I think has shown promise. Definitely had some rookie mistakes but he seems very driven and would evaluate everything that went wrong in the offseason. I’ve never liked Sean Payton. I really don’t want him here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom