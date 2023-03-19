Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker’s base salary became fully guaranteed on Sunday

NBP81 said: Yeah it literally doesn't change anything... Except they wont cut him post June for sure now. Click to expand...

I doubt they ever seriously considered doing so, barring Grier finding a patsy to bend over and take advantage of in a trade.Like him or not, Bake was the only high snap count, starting quality guy we had under contract for his position. We needed to add at least two guys as it was.Who the hell knows what Tindall is, or can be? In any case, VF surely didn't have enough info to pencil him in as anything to be counted upon.Like I said, barring CG finding another GM he could abuse in a one sided trade, there was little chance of Baker not being here this season.