Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker’s base salary became fully guaranteed on Sunday

The Miami Dolphins officially have Jerome Baker on the books for $8.4 million
Baker’s $8.4 million in guaranteed salary — along with other bonuses — gives him a cap number of $12.5 million, according to Over The Cap. That number is the fourth-highest on the team behind Tyreek Hill, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Byron Jones, who the Dolphins released this offseason. The team will save $13.6 million from that contract on June 1
https://www.thephinsider.com/2023/3...base-salary-became-fully-guaranteed-on-sunday
