Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker’s base salary became fully guaranteed on Sunday

MDFINFAN

The Miami Dolphins officially have Jerome Baker on the books for $8.4 million

Baker’s $8.4 million in guaranteed salary — along with other bonuses — gives him a cap number of $12.5 million, according to Over The Cap. That number is the fourth-highest on the team behind Tyreek Hill, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Byron Jones, who the Dolphins released this offseason. The team will save $13.6 million from that contract on June 1

https://www.thephinsider.com/2023/3...base-salary-became-fully-guaranteed-on-sunday
 
NBP81

Mach2 said:
Don't know that I would go that far, but he is reliable (never missed a game), tackles well, and isn't the horrible player some purport.
Yeah it literally doesn't change anything...
 
rafael

Mach2 said:
Don't know that I would go that far, but he is reliable (never missed a game), tackles well, and isn't the horrible player some purport.
My impression is that they are extending or guaranteeing the contracts of players they deem core. There were some here who speculated he could be moved, but I think this move suggests they see him as part of Fangio's defense for at least the next two seasons.
 
C l u t c H 385

Hard to find guys as athletic a him at the LB position. If Fangio is as great as everyone says they're should be a use for him.
 
Mach2

NBP81 said:
Yeah it literally doesn't change anything... Except they wont cut him post June for sure now.
I doubt they ever seriously considered doing so, barring Grier finding a patsy to bend over and take advantage of in a trade.

Like him or not, Bake was the only high snap count, starting quality guy we had under contract for his position. We needed to add at least two guys as it was.

Who the hell knows what Tindall is, or can be? In any case, VF surely didn't have enough info to pencil him in as anything to be counted upon.

Like I said, barring CG finding another GM he could abuse in a one sided trade, there was little chance of Baker not being here this season.
 
